Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Teardown Video Indicates Self Repair Enthusiasts Might Struggle to Disassemble the Phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Teardown Video Indicates Self-Repair Enthusiasts Might Struggle to Disassemble the Phone

iFixit has given the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a repairability score of 3 out of 10 after its latest teardown video.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Teardown Video Indicates Self-Repair Enthusiasts Might Struggle to Disassemble the Phone

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched last month by the company

Highlights
  • The external display of Galaxy Z Fold 7 is sensitive to pressure
  • It houses two separate battery cells
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched last month at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. iFixit has released a teardown video of the new book-style foldable smartphone, giving us a glimpse at its internals and rating its repairability. The firm has given the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a poor repairability rating in its latest teardown. The tightly packed internal components and secured batteries appear to make the self-repair of the phone extremely challenging, even though it fared well in a recent durability test.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Repairability Revealed via iFixit Teardown

The iFixit team begins the nearly eight-minute teardown video by removing the back panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The device houses two separate battery cells, but accessing them is a complex process. To reach the first cell, the user removed ribbon cables, numerous screws on the back, and completely disassembled the lower assembly which includes the USB Type-C port.

According to the teardown video, Samsung uses a pull tab for battery removal, but the strong adhesive makes extraction tough. For the second cell, the iFixit team applies heat to the cover display and uses a suction cup to detach the panel, highlighting that battery replacement is not user-friendly. They then had to remove several additional small components, including a SIM card tray that was glued down. After an extended disassembly process, they were finally able to access the second battery.

Further, the teardown noted that the fragile inner folding screen significantly complicates repairs. The display bezels are glued in place, and margins are tight, often leading to damage during disassembly. The external display is claimed to be 'sensitive to pressure and torsional rotation'. The video states that it can be easily damaged by dirt particles or even the 'slightest amount of pressure from your fingernails'.

The video points out that replacing only the display panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is generally not feasible, as screen repairs usually require swapping out the entire screen and chassis assembly. iFixit also highlights that sourcing replacement parts for Samsung's foldable phones remains a major challenge, as they're not easily available for consumers.

At the end, the teardown video gives the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a repairability score of three out of 10, calling it a 'repair nightmare'.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in July with a price tag of Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India. The foldable runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It has an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display.

The handset also features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The handset houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. It has a 4.2mm thickness in the unfolded state and weighs 215 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, iFixit Teardown
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google's Pixel Phones Get August 2025 Update With Fixes for Navigation Bug, Security Flaws
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for August Announced: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Rain World and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Teardown Video Indicates Self-Repair Enthusiasts Might Struggle to Disassemble the Phone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  2. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Might Pose a Challenge to Self-Repair Enthusiasts
  3. Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 2025 Review: Powerful and Flashy
  4. Nintendo Announces Indie World Showcase for This Week
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories
  6. This Is What GPT-5 Looks Like: What's Different from GPT-4?
  7. Could dark matter come from a mirror world or the cosmic horizon?
  8. Grok's Spicy Mode Can Now Imagine NSFW Images and Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs From Xiaomi, LG, Samsung and More
  2. Nintendo Will Host an Indie World Showcase for Switch and Switch 2 Games This Week
  3. Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot
  4. Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Reportedly Thwart Stickers Used to Block Recording Indicator Light
  5. Xiaomi Unveils New Redmi Logo, Updated Visual Identity to Debut With Redmi 15 5G on August 19
  6. Apple TV 4K Refresh Reportedly Arriving This Year With Improved Performance, Connectivity
  7. Nothing's Essential Space Updated With Ability to Share Memories, Flip-to-Record Audio Clips
  8. OpenAI Releases Two Open-Source AI Models That Performs on Par With o3, o3-Mini
  9. Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for August Announced: Assassin's Creed Mirage, Rain World and More
  10. Google's Pixel Phones Get August 2025 Update With Fixes for Navigation Bug, Security Flaws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »