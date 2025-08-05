Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites

Samsung Galaxy A17 could run on an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites

Photo Credit: Boulanger

Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to feature 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Galaxy A17 could feature a 5,000mAh battery
  • The new images corroborate previous Samsung Galaxy A17 design leaks
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to launch soon and the anticipated 4G and 5G variants of the upcoming Galaxy A series handset have been spotted on retail websites, revealing their pricing and specifications. The Galaxy A17 is listed with a few upgrades over last year's Galaxy A16. It is said to come with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Galaxy A17 could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Price (Expected)

European retailer Epto has listed the unannounced Samsung Galaxy A17 4G for EUR 289 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 5G variant with the same amount of RAM and storage is listed for EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The listing suggests black, grey, and light blue shades for the Galaxy A17 4G and black, blue, and grey colour options for the Galaxy A17 5G.

Additionally, French retailer Boulanger has also listed the Galaxy A17 5G, revealing its design, price, and specifications. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is shown with a price tag of GBP 229 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The listing includes images that appear to corroborate previous design leaks. It is shown with a vertically arranged triple rear camera unit, a flat screen and a water-drop style cutout on the display.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the dual SIM Galaxy A17 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and will run on an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset. The handset could support storage expansion up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. It is said to boast a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The listing suggests a 13-megapixel selfie camera and an IP54-rated build on the Galaxy A17 5G. It could house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It is likely to include a fingerprint reader and a facial recognition feature for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Decent display
  • Good battery life
  • Long software support
  • Bad
  • Performance could have been better
  • Unreliable ultrawide camera
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A17, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Premium Gets More Expensive in India, Europe, Middle East, and Select Other Markets
iPhone 17 Air Battery Spotted in Leaked Images That Hint at Exceptionally Slim Profile

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: See Price
  2. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Anticipated Launch Date Leaked
  4. Samsung's New Sale Offers Vision AI Smart TV Buyers a Soundbar, Another TV
  5. These are the Best-Selling Products from Amazon's Freedom Festival Sale
  6. Instagram's New Creator Features Can Help Monitor Audience Growth Metrics
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Set to Launch in India on August 11
  8. Poco M7 Plus Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Websites
  10. You Can Now Interact With Character.AI's Social Feed on Mobile Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With Extended Warranty, Samsung Knox Suite
  2. Apple Said to Delay Launch of Larger 18.8-Inch Foldable Device Beyond 2027
  3. OpenAI Adds Break Reminders to ChatGPT, Tightens Policy on Personal Advice
  4. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available
  5. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-in Active Cooling Fans to Launch in India on August 11
  7. iPhone 17 Air Battery Spotted in Leaked Images That Hint at Exceptionally Slim Profile
  8. Spotify Premium Gets More Expensive in India, Europe, Middle East, and Select Other Markets
  9. Character.AI Releases AI-Native Social Feed to Mobile Apps, Lets Users Interact With Posts
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Leak Hints at Larger Battery Than the Galaxy S25 Edge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »