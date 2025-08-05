Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to launch soon and the anticipated 4G and 5G variants of the upcoming Galaxy A series handset have been spotted on retail websites, revealing their pricing and specifications. The Galaxy A17 is listed with a few upgrades over last year's Galaxy A16. It is said to come with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Galaxy A17 could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Price (Expected)

European retailer Epto has listed the unannounced Samsung Galaxy A17 4G for EUR 289 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 5G variant with the same amount of RAM and storage is listed for EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The listing suggests black, grey, and light blue shades for the Galaxy A17 4G and black, blue, and grey colour options for the Galaxy A17 5G.

Additionally, French retailer Boulanger has also listed the Galaxy A17 5G, revealing its design, price, and specifications. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is shown with a price tag of GBP 229 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The listing includes images that appear to corroborate previous design leaks. It is shown with a vertically arranged triple rear camera unit, a flat screen and a water-drop style cutout on the display.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the dual SIM Galaxy A17 5G will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and will run on an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset. The handset could support storage expansion up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. It is said to boast a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The listing suggests a 13-megapixel selfie camera and an IP54-rated build on the Galaxy A17 5G. It could house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It is likely to include a fingerprint reader and a facial recognition feature for authentication.