Samsung has officially announced the One UI 6 Watch Beta Program for the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The next operating system for Samsung's smartwatches is expected to be unveiled with the launch of Galaxy Watch 7, which is speculated to happen at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Currently available to Galaxy Watch 6 users, the One UI 6 Watch Beta update brings new features such as a suite of health features powered by Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

One UI 6 Watch Beta Availability

In a post on its US community forum, Samsung announced that it is kicking off the One UI 6 Watch Beta Program, enabling users to try out experimental features before they are widely rolled out.

While the program is generally available to users in China, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, the UK, and the US, SamMobile reported that the company is currently introducing the One UI 6 Watch Beta only in the US and South Korea. Additionally, only Galaxy Watch 6 models are said to be compatible with the update.

One UI 6 Watch Beta Features

Galaxy AI

Users can now monitor their energy levels with Samsung Health's new energy score feature. It is also claimed to offer sleep insights such as heart rate and respiratory rate during sleep, providing an analysis of the quality of the user's sleep cycle.

Users can now also combine different exercises and set goals, Samsung claims. All these features are powered by Galaxy AI.

Improved Controls

In addition to AI-powered features, the One UI 6 Watch Beta is also said to introduce better ways to control the Galaxy Watch. Users can now flick the horizontally and quickly scroll through notifications.

A new double pinch action – activated by pinching the thumb and index finger together twice – is also introduced. With this simple gesture, Samsung says users can take actions such as answering calls, turning off alarms, scrolling through notifications, taking pictures and more.

Other actions, such as flicking the wrist to go back and tapping the bottom of the screen to see a list of activities, are also integrated.

Samsung says users can now control certain features of the Galaxy Watch, such as do not disturb, always on display and raise wrist to wake, with modes. With One UI 6 Watch Beta, an option is introduced to customise notifications, so that users receive alerts from the apps they choose.

Other Features

With One UI 6, users can now save images sent as attachments with messages. Moreover, frequently used emojis can be set as favourites for quick access. A new default font is also introduced with a “more stylish and modern feel”. Samsung says users can make their Galaxy Watch last even longer by turning off select health features.

When Bluetooth devices are available and paired, the Galaxy Watch is claimed to automatically connect to them for playback.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.