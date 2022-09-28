Technology News
loading

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen

Samsung could officially launch the stable One UI 5 in the coming days.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 September 2022 22:13 IST
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vaibhav Jain

Samsung seems to be offering five clock styles with this update

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 5 beta 3 is said to bring snappier animations
  • This update includes themed-icon support for third-party apps
  • One UI 5 beta 3 features a ‘Collection’ of wallpapers similar to iOS 16

Samsung has seemingly rolled out the One UI 5 beta 3 this week. The update brings themed-icon support for third-party apps, snappier animations, and more. However, the standout feature appears to be the new customisation options for the lock screen that appears to follow the same approach as the options featured in Apple's iOS 16. The new Lock Screen in iOS 16 was presumably one of the most talked about features of this operating system when it was released earlier this month.

According to a tweet by Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) from the TechDroider YouTube channel, Samsung has purportedly cloned iOS 16's Lock Screen feature with the One UI 5 beta 3 update. Long-pressing the screen takes users to the customisation interface which appears very similar to the layout offered in iOS 16.

Here, Samsung users can pick from five different clock styles, compared to the eight offered on iOS 16. There are also options to change the clock colour and font style. Similarly, while selecting wallpapers, both systems offer a 'Collection' of backgrounds with a similar layout.

However, Jain and other Twitter users were quick to point out that these features were already available on the Good Lock app for Samsung. They speculate that it was Apple who initially cloned the layout. Apple fans claim that Samsung only decided to offer these features natively after iOS 16 was released with the Lock Screen.

Samsung recently began the One UI 5.0 beta registrations for the Galaxy S21 series in India. Reportedly, the Galaxy S22 series had already started receiving One UI 5.0 beta updates in August. All these developments could mean that Samsung might release the official stable One UI 5.0 build in the coming days.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, iOS 16, One UI 5, One UI 5 Beta, Android
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
5G Smartphone Users Willing to Shell Out Up to 45 Percent Premium for Upgrade: Study
Apple, YMTC's Deal Raises Alarm, US Lawmakers Call for Investigation: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.