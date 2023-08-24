Technology News

Chandrayaan-3's ‘Pragyan’ Moon Rover Exits Lander to Explore Lunar Surface: Details

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening.

Updated: 24 August 2023 10:15 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

The rover will carry out scientific experiments on the moon's surface

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-3 mission had a budget of about Rs. 615 crore
  • The Moon's rugged south pole is coveted because of its water ice
  • Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks

The moon rover of India's Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday morning to begin its exploration of the lunar surface, the country's space agency said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, days after Russia's Luna-25 failed, making India the first country to achieve that feat.

"The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!" the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in its message.

Accomplished with a budget of about Rs. 615 crore ($74.58 million), this was India's second attempt to touch down on the moon. A previous mission in 2019, Chandrayaan-2, successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.

Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Hindi and Sanskrit.

The moon's rugged south pole is coveted because of its water ice, which is believed to be capable of providing fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future missions, but its rough terrain makes landing challenging.

People across the country tuned in to watch the landing on Wednesday, with nearly 7 million people viewing the YouTube live stream alone.

Prayers were also held at places of worship, and schools organised live screenings of the spectacle for students.

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a experiments including, a spectrometer analysis of the lunar surface's mineral composition.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.