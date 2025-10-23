Samsung has yet to officially confirm the Galaxy S26 series, but numerous leaks about the lineup are circulating online. The South Korean brand was believed to unveil the flagship trio in January, but a fresh leak now indicates that the highly anticipated smartphones could arrive later than previously expected. Samsung typically hosts its Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil the Galaxy S series in either January or February each year. The upcoming range is likely to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. They are expected to run on the Exynos 2600 chipset.

Samsung May Delay Galaxy S26 Series Launch

In an extremely brief post on Weibo, tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung has delayed the launch of its next generation Samsung Galaxy S26 series. However, the tipster didn't mention a revised timeline for the launch of the Galaxy S26 lineup.

If the delay is minimal, the Galaxy S26 series could be launched in February instead of January. The new leak comes shortly after another rumour indicated that the Galaxy S26 lineup could go official in March.

In recent years, Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S series in January or February. The Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S25 series launched in January 2024 and January 2025, respectively. Before that, the Galaxy S23 series was introduced on February 1, 2023.

A recent report suggested that Samsung has scrapped its new Galaxy Edge series due to the underwhelming sales performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company is expected to return to its typical lineup next year with the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The South Korean tech brand is said to have started the mass production of the Galaxy S26 lineup. The company's in-house Exynos 2600 chip is expected to be used in 50 percent of the Galaxy S26 units. Markets like the US, Japan, and China are expected to get the Galaxy S26 models powered by Qualcomm chipsets, while markets including South Korea and Europe could receive the Exynos variants.

The key specifications of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked online previously. It is rumoured to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options with a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. It could pack a quad rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope lens, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. It is said to measure 7.9mm in thickness.