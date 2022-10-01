Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Configuration Tipped, May Get New Telephoto Camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 could get an Exynos 2300 SoC, instead of the Snapdragon chipset.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 October 2022 15:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Configuration Tipped, May Get New Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature a similar rear camera module to the Galaxy S22

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may have a 3.2GHz clock rate
  • This chipset is being developed using TSMC's 4nm process
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may get a 200-megapixel main camera

Samsung is believed to be mulling over the decision on whether to go with an Exynos 2300 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the Galaxy S23 series. The details of these chipsets are still up in the air. Rumours in the past have suggested the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may sport a combination of Cortex-X3, Cortex-A720, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 cores. However, a notable tipster has recently shared a different configuration of this chipset along with more details.

According to a tweet by tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may feature a pair of 2GHz Cortex-A715 cores instead of the Cortex-A720 cores. The remaining configuration is believed to be the same with a 3.2GHz Cortex-X3 core, two 2GHz Cortex-A710 cores, and three 3GHz Cortex-A710.

The tipster has also mentioned that the chipset bearing the model number SM8550 is being developed using TSMC's 4nm process. Furthermore, the neural processing unit (NPU), image signal processor (ISP), and GPU have all been greatly improved on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

A recent report had suggested that Samsung Electronics wishes to use the Exynos 2300 SoC in the Galaxy S23 series. However, the Samsung MX department expects to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC due to its superior performance.

More leaks and rumours regarding the Galaxy S23 series have been surfacing in recent times. According to a report by GalaxyClub, this lineup may be the first from Samsung to feature a telephoto camera with sensor shift stabilization technology. The publication supposedly spotted a patent from Samsung at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) for this camera technology.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to feature a similar rear camera module as to the Galaxy S22 lineup. Only the Ultra model is believed to be getting a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Jio 5G Services to Roll Out Across India by December 2023, Says Mukesh Ambani

