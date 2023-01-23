Samsung's first Unpacked event of this year, where the Galaxy S23 series should be revealed, is scheduled for February 1. A new leak is now hinting at the camera specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The flagship smartphone is expected to offer improved portrait video quality. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to shoot portrait videos in 4K quality at 30 frames per second (fps). The handset is said to come equipped with a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit. It is expected to be powered by a special edition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Weibo claimed that the upcoming Galaxy S3 Ultra will have improved portrait video mode. According to the tipster, the handset can record portrait videos in 4K quality at 30fps. If this leak turns out to be true, then it would be an upgrade over the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The predecessor can record only full-HD portrait videos at 30fps. The separation between subject and background is also said to be better in the upcoming device. He also claims that the thermal control of the smartphone is “relatively good”.

Recently, the tipster also said that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a “night vision” camera.

Camera specifications of Galaxy S23 Ultra have been making rounds for quite some time now. It is expected to come equipped with a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The camera setup could also comprise a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters. For selfies, there could be a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset is said to come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options as well. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The event will see the launch of the new Galaxy S series smartphones and it will start at 11:30pm IST and will be livestreamed via the company's official social channels. The company has already started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming flagship Galaxy S smartphones in India. Users can pre-book the handsets with a token payment of Rs. 1,999.

