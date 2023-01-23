Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped via Alleged Retail Box, Live Images Leak Again

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price starts at $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,13,400), as per the latest leak.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 11:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped via Alleged Retail Box, Live Images Leak Again

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be unveiled on February 1

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The new lineup could include three models
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is all set to launch alongside Galaxy S23 and Galaxy 23+ on February 1. Ahead of the official debut, live shots of the smartphone and images of its retail box were leaked online, suggesting specifications and price details. The leaked image shows the Galaxy S23 Ultra in Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Phantom Black colour options, though the phone is likely to debut in other colourways as well. The leak also indicates that the phone will arrive without a charger in the box. It is said to be powered by a special edition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The now removed Facebook page Km cell store (via Slashleaks) posted alleged live images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its retail box showcasing the handset's design and specifications. As per the leak, Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a price tag of $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,13,400). Its predecessor, Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The newly leaked renders of Galaxy S23 Ultra appear to match what we saw on multiple leaked renders earlier. The leaked live shots show the handset in Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Phantom Black shades with a curved display and matte finish. The listing suggests that Samsung won't bundle a charging adapter inside the handset's retail box. It appears to have a quad rear camera module on the back that house at least four camera sensors alongside the LED flash. The renders also suggest an S Pen slot at the bottom edge. The power and volume buttons are seen placed on the left spine of the handset.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The quad rear camera setup could be led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. The Galaxy Book 3 series is also expected to debut during the event alongside the Galaxy S23 series.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specificatiions, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify to Lay Off Workers This Week as Job Cuts in Technology Sector Continue
Bitcoin, Ether Touch Highest Prices in 2023, Crypto Cap Crosses Trillion-Dollar Mark Over Weekend
Featured video of the day
Monetise YouTube Shorts Soon - Watch to Know How

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped via Alleged Retail Box, Live Images Leak Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G May Offer 25W Charging Support: Report
  4. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  5. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Display Debut in India, See Price
  6. Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Announced, Zero Book Ultra to Soon Follow
  7. After Amazon, Meta, Now Spotify Planning to Cut Jobs This Week
  8. No Advertisements for Higher Priced Twitter Subscription, Says Elon Musk
  9. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Jason Momoa Teases More Aquaman After Meeting With DC Studio Co-Head James Gunn
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped via Alleged Retail Box, Live Images Leak Again
  3. Infinix Zero 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 4, Zero Book Ultra Microsite Also Surfaces
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Touch Highest Prices in 2023, Crypto Cap Crosses Trillion-Dollar Mark Over Weekend
  5. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Displays, 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India: Details
  6. Spotify to Lay Off Workers This Week as Job Cuts in Technology Sector Continue
  7. Elon Musk Says Higher Priced Twitter Subscription Will Not Carry Advertisements
  8. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch: All Details
  9. Big Tech Firms Should Share Revenue With Digital News Publishers for Industry Growth, I&B Secretary Says
  10. Dog Wearing AirTag Rescued From Storm Water Drain by Firefighters: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.