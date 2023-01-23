Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is all set to launch alongside Galaxy S23 and Galaxy 23+ on February 1. Ahead of the official debut, live shots of the smartphone and images of its retail box were leaked online, suggesting specifications and price details. The leaked image shows the Galaxy S23 Ultra in Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Phantom Black colour options, though the phone is likely to debut in other colourways as well. The leak also indicates that the phone will arrive without a charger in the box. It is said to be powered by a special edition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The now removed Facebook page Km cell store (via Slashleaks) posted alleged live images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its retail box showcasing the handset's design and specifications. As per the leak, Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a price tag of $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1,13,400). Its predecessor, Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The newly leaked renders of Galaxy S23 Ultra appear to match what we saw on multiple leaked renders earlier. The leaked live shots show the handset in Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Phantom Black shades with a curved display and matte finish. The listing suggests that Samsung won't bundle a charging adapter inside the handset's retail box. It appears to have a quad rear camera module on the back that house at least four camera sensors alongside the LED flash. The renders also suggest an S Pen slot at the bottom edge. The power and volume buttons are seen placed on the left spine of the handset.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The quad rear camera setup could be led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. The Galaxy Book 3 series is also expected to debut during the event alongside the Galaxy S23 series.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.