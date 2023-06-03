Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Confirms Camera Blur Issue on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, Says a Fix Is on the Way

Samsung Confirms Camera Blur Issue on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, Says a Fix Is on the Way

Several Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ users have reported a camera blur issue in the close-up shots.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 June 2023 19:12 IST
Samsung Confirms Camera Blur Issue on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, Says a Fix Is on the Way

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ ship with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 users have reported permanently out-of-focus area in photos
  • Samsung has confirmed the issue via its community page
  • Samsung is planning to fix the blur in a future software update

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year in February. While the flagship phones come with an enhanced camera experience, several Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ users have reported a camera blur issue in close-up shots. Now, Samsung, too, has confirmed the issue on its community page for Europe. The company said that a fix to this problem via a software update is on the way. The South Korean firm has also explained the reason behind the issue as well as the workaround to prevent the blurring.

Samsung via its community page has confirmed that the area around the subject looks a bit blurry in close-up shots taken from the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. The company also explained that the rear wide-angle camera on the S23 and S23+ has a bright aperture, which makes the background of the photos look a bit blurry. Samsung has said that the issue will be fixed via a software update.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also shared some workaround ways to fix the camera blur issue on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Samsung has recommended users take a picture from a slightly greater distance or hold the phone vertically while taking pictures. It has added that holding the phone horizontally or obliquely can make the background appear blurry.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year in February. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ share many similarities, including a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate spanning from 48Hz to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in game mode. Both phones are powered by a modified version of Qualcomm's latest chipset i.e., Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

For optics, the phones ship with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phones also have a 12-megapixel selfie camera. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy S23
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
BGMI Esports Tournament Offers Rs. 25 Lakh Prize Pool Days After Game Relaunches

Related Stories

Samsung Confirms Camera Blur Issue on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, Says a Fix Is on the Way
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Review: A Class Apart?
  2. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Debuts: See Price
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, More Tipped: Check Here
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Will Be Launched in Global Markets on This Date
  6. Samsung Confirms Camera Blur Issue on Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+: How to Fix
  7. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked: Check Here
  9. Nokia C300, Nokia C110 Entry-Level Smartphones Launched at These Prices
  10. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Confirms Camera Blur Issue on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, Says a Fix Is on the Way
  2. BGMI Esports Tournament Offers Rs. 25 Lakh Prize Pool Days After Game Relaunches
  3. TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Set Up Digital Platform for Customer Consent to Curb Promotional Calls, Messages
  4. Facebook Acted on Over 27 Million Pieces of Content in India for Guideline Violations in April
  5. Kaspersky Finds Cybersecurity Threat That Targets iPhone Users via Malicious iMessage Attachment
  6. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Global Launch Date Confirmed; Will Arrive on June 7
  7. Hackers Exploit Security Flaw in Popular File Transfer Tool MOVEit to Steal User Data
  8. YouTube to Stop Removing Content Spreading Misinformation on Past Elections as Part of New Policy
  9. Twitter's Head of Brand Safety and Ad Quality to Leave Company: Details
  10. Amazon’s India, South Asia Head of Cloud Division, Puneet Chandok, Resigns: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.