Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to Debut With 15W Wireless Charging Support, WPC Listing Reveals

The purported Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is said to resemble the standard Galaxy S24 model, with a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2024 18:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the purported successor to the Galaxy S23 FE (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was recently spotted on the WPC database
  • It is expected to arrive with support for 15W wireless charging
  • The purported handset may be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to arrive in the future as the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE. The smartphone has now appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database — a mandatory move for companies that launch devices that offer wireless charging capabilities. This listing suggests that the handset may come with higher wireless charging speeds than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the design of the handset has also been revealed in the same database.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Design, Wireless Charging Details (Leaked)

First spotted by 91Mobiles, the WPC database features a listing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with the model number SM-S721U, which has been hinted at in previous leaks. When launched, the purported smartphone is said to support a “maximum load power” of 15.0W.

galaxy s24 fe wpc Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE listing on WPC database

In addition to the wireless charging details, it also features a render of the handset, showcasing a design similar to the Galaxy S24 series. It may feature the same design as the standard Galaxy S24, with a triple rear camera setup in a vertical alignment, and an LED flash. However, the purported smartphone may have more prominent bezels than its flagship counterpart.

Like other Samsung devices, it also sports ‘Samsung' branding on the rear panel, as per the render on the WPC database. The device appears to have the volume and power buttons located on the right spine.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It may be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset, a downgraded variant of the Galaxy S24's Exynos 2400 SoC, running on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the handset is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capability. On the front, it may feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung's purported handset may be backed by a 4,565mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Announced
Gemini 'Upload and Analyse Files' Feature Rolls Out to Specific Google Users

