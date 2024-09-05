Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to arrive in the future as the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE. The smartphone has now appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database — a mandatory move for companies that launch devices that offer wireless charging capabilities. This listing suggests that the handset may come with higher wireless charging speeds than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the design of the handset has also been revealed in the same database.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Design, Wireless Charging Details (Leaked)

First spotted by 91Mobiles, the WPC database features a listing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with the model number SM-S721U, which has been hinted at in previous leaks. When launched, the purported smartphone is said to support a “maximum load power” of 15.0W.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE listing on WPC database

In addition to the wireless charging details, it also features a render of the handset, showcasing a design similar to the Galaxy S24 series. It may feature the same design as the standard Galaxy S24, with a triple rear camera setup in a vertical alignment, and an LED flash. However, the purported smartphone may have more prominent bezels than its flagship counterpart.

Like other Samsung devices, it also sports ‘Samsung' branding on the rear panel, as per the render on the WPC database. The device appears to have the volume and power buttons located on the right spine.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It may be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset, a downgraded variant of the Galaxy S24's Exynos 2400 SoC, running on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the handset is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capability. On the front, it may feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung's purported handset may be backed by a 4,565mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

