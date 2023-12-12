Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again; Said to Be Brighter Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again; Said to Be Brighter Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2023 17:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again; Said to Be Brighter Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone is expected to launch alongside a base and a plus model
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to sport a quad rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch on January 17, 2024, alongside the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+. The phone will succeed the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was unveiled in February this year. Over the past few months, the Galaxy S24 models have been spotted on several certification and benchmarking sites recently and several key details of the handsets, including design renders, have surfaced online. Now, a tipster has suggested the display and camera specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) leaked the camera details of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra in a post on X. According to the tipster, the rumoured quad camera unit of the handset will feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel sensor with a 10x telephoto lens.

As per the tipster, the rear camera system of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will support video recording at 8K with optical image stabilisation (OIS). He also claims that the back and front camera units of the phone will be equipped with an AI-supported object-aware engine.

In another post, this tipster states that the panel of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits, which he notes is considerably higher than the 2,000 nits peak brightness of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is perceived to be Samsung's main competitor. Notably, the preceding Galaxy S23 Ultra claimed to have a peak brightness level of 1,750 nits.

Several earlier leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone is likely to carry a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could also come with a 12-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again; Said to Be Brighter Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
