Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Reveals Online Exclusive Colours for Every Model

The Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available in titanium blue or black, titanium jade green, and titanium pink or silver shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange are online exclusive shades of Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • All three phones could be released in three online exclusive colourways
  • Earlier leaks indicated seven colourways for the vanilla and Ultra models
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series will launch in the first half of 2025
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is confirmed to go official in the first half of next year. We've already heard plenty about the Galaxy S25 lineup so far via leaks and rumours. A new leak has now surfaced that suggests the alleged online exclusive colours of Samsung's 2025 flagship phones. As per the new leak, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra will be released in three online exclusive colourways. Earlier leaks indicated seven colourways for the vanilla and Ultra models and eight colour options for the Plus variant.

We May See Galaxy S25 Series in These Colours

Display analyst Ross Young on X (@DSCCRoss) suggested the colour options for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. According to the analyst, the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be offered in blue/black, coral red, and pink gold colours.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to be available in titanium blue or black, titanium jade green, and titanium pink or silver shades. These finishes are said to be online-exclusive options.

The analyst earlier claimed moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green colourways for the Galaxy S25 and midnight black, moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green finishes for the Plus model. The flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra was said to arrive in titanium black, titanium blue, titanium grey, and titanium silver shades.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+  are offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Grey, and Onyx Black shades. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colourways. In addition to this, Samsung reserved three colours — Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange as online exclusives for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange colours are the online exclusive shades of Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung recently confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series will be revealed in the first half of next year. All three phones could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and are likely to ship with new Galaxy AI features.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Itel Smart Ring Reportedly Spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Site; Ring App Listed on Play Store
WazirX's Nischal Shetty Aims to Build India's Largest Decentralised Exchange Within 12 Months

