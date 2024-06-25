Technology News
The smartphone is teased as having TUV Rheinland certification, an integrated metallic frame and being as “tough as steel”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2024 09:58 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C61 reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console recently with model number RMX3939

Highlights
  • Realme confirmed the launch of the C61 smartphone in India on June 28
  • It is teased to come with an IP54 rating against water and dust ingress
  • The smartphone could reportedly be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India
Realme C61 is set to launch in India this week, the company officially confirmed on Monday. This development comes a day after alleged renders, expected specifications, and price of the smartphone surfaced online. The Realme C61 has since been listed on the official brand website and also has a microsite on Flipkart, hinting at a few features of the upcoming smartphone, such as its water resistance rating, durability and design.

Realme C61 launch in India

According to the official Realme website, the Realme C61 will launch in India on June 28 at 12pm IST. It is teased to offer TUV Rheinland certification and an integrated metallic frame. Realme says its upcoming smartphone is “tough as steel”.

The company also confirmed that the Realme C61 will feature an IP54 rating against dust and water ingress. It will also have a “reinforced glass”. While no details about its pricing were revealed, it is likely to be an offering in the budget smartphone segment.

Realme C61 specifications and price (leaked)

Realme C61 may sport an HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 320 DPI pixel density. As per a recent leak, the phone was allegedly spotted on the Google Play Console with model number RMX3939. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by a Unisoc Speedtrum T612 4G chipset, meaning it would have 4G capabilities.

In terms of optics, Realme C61 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel dual camera system, the report suggests. The latest teaser shared by the company confirms the presence of two cameras at the back of the smartphone, along with an LED flash. However, the design appears to be slightly different than the renders which surfaced online. The Unisoc chip could be paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Furthermore, it is speculated to run on Android 14 out of the box.

The report suggests the Realme C61 may be priced at EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 11,600) in the global markets. In India, it could be sold for under Rs. 10,000. It may be available in different colourways, depending on the region in which it is sold. In the global markets, Realme C61 may come in Dark Black and Dark Green options, while the Indian variant could have Marble Black and Safari Green colourways.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring, More Features Now Available
