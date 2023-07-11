Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 and they are currently up for pre-reservations in India. Multiple leaks over the past few months have already revealed quite a lot about the next-generation foldable phones and most recently, a hands-on video of the dummy units of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has surfaced online. The video suggests the design of the upcoming flip phone. It is shown with a folder-shaped external display and appears to have a hinge gap. Like the previous model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is seen featuring a fingerprint sensor.

Leakspinner (via SlashLeaks) shared a hands-on video and images of the dummy units of Galaxy Z Flip 5. They suggest a design language similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, it is seen with a much larger folder-shaped cover display with two camera modules. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been widely expected to come with a water drop style hinge design to eliminate the gap between both halves while folding. The video, however, reveals a distinct gap when the clamshell foldable is folded.

The volume rocker and power button with integrated fingerprint reader are seen arranged on the right edge of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The SIM card tray appears to be placed on the left and a USB Type-C port is seen on the bottom. These design elements appear to match up with what we've seen in older leaks. However, it is worth taking these leaked images with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 26 at 4:30pm IST. It will be streamed live via the company's website and YouTube channel. Samsung is currently taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications (expected)

Recently, complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked online. It is tipped to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 and might pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch 748 x 720 panel with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come in 265GB and 512GB storage options. It is likely to pack a 12-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It is expected to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could house a 3,700mAh battery.

