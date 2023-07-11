Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Dummy Unit Hands-on Video Leaked Online; Suggests Hinge Gap

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 26.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2023 12:28 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (above) was launched in August last year

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is seen featuring a fingerprint sensor
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is shown with a folder-shaped external display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 and they are currently up for pre-reservations in India. Multiple leaks over the past few months have already revealed quite a lot about the next-generation foldable phones and most recently, a hands-on video of the dummy units of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has surfaced online. The video suggests the design of the upcoming flip phone. It is shown with a folder-shaped external display and appears to have a hinge gap. Like the previous model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is seen featuring a fingerprint sensor.

Leakspinner (via SlashLeaks) shared a hands-on video and images of the dummy units of Galaxy Z Flip 5. They suggest a design language similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, it is seen with a much larger folder-shaped cover display with two camera modules. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been widely expected to come with a water drop style hinge design to eliminate the gap between both halves while folding. The video, however, reveals a distinct gap when the clamshell foldable is folded.

The volume rocker and power button with integrated fingerprint reader are seen arranged on the right edge of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The SIM card tray appears to be placed on the left and a USB Type-C port is seen on the bottom. These design elements appear to match up with what we've seen in older leaks. However, it is worth taking these leaked images with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 26 at 4:30pm IST. It will be streamed live via the company's website and YouTube channel. Samsung is currently taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications (expected)

Recently, complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked online. It is tipped to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 and might pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch 748 x 720 panel with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come in 265GB and 512GB storage options. It is likely to pack a 12-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It is expected to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could house a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

