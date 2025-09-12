Technology News
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Video Hints at a Repair Friendly Design, Easily Removable Battery

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Video Hints at a Repair-Friendly Design, Easily Removable Battery

Google is using a green pull-tab system for the battery in the Pixel 10 Pro XL

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 13:15 IST
Pixel 10 Pro XL teardown shows a more repair-friendly internal layout

Google launched the Pixel 10 Pro XL last month at its I/O event, with the new in-house Tensor G5 chipset and a 6.8-inch display. A couple of weeks after its debut, the phone underwent a detailed teardown by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. A video of the teardown showcases major improvements in design that improve its repairability, an area where Pixel phones have often lagged behind their competitors. One notable upgrade is in battery replacement. Past Pixel models used glue to hold the cell in place, making battery swaps difficult. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a new green pull-tab system, simplifying battery removal without leftover glue.

Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Reveals Surprisingly Easy Repairability 

YouTuber Zack Nelson posted a teardown of the Pixel 10 Pro XL on his JerryRigEverything channel. The video highlights how much simpler it is to repair the handset. The video starts with the display removal, which reveals no extra internal screws, just a metal latch and a Lego-style ribbon cable. The screen detaches with remarkable ease, earning the description "near foolproof," allowing a skilled technician to replace it in about two minutes. Nelson calls it an 'extremely impressive' design.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL teardown shows a more repair-friendly internal layout. Popping off the back panel reveals the chipset, battery, and visible T3 screws. Previously, Pixel phones were criticised for glued-in batteries that made replacements difficult.

On the new Pixel 10 Pro XL model, Google has introduced a green pull-tab system for the 5,200mAh battery, making replacements much simpler. Nelson safely removed the battery by pulling the tab.

The video reveals that the charging port is secured with a screw, and the phone retails its predecessor's IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It also highlights a waterproof loudspeaker and a haptic vibrator placed near the bottom corner.

Stereo speakers are placed on the top edge. However, Nelson states that the teardown becomes trickier when accessing the motherboard and camera unit, as several screws are hidden, making disassembly more complex in those areas.

The YouTuber claims the new phone could be the most repairable smartphone of the year. Genuine replacement parts are available through iFixit and Free, and Google has published a detailed repair guide.

While some internal components remain challenging to access, the improved battery replacement process is a major step forward. Since battery replacements are among the most frequent repairs, this change significantly boosts the phone's long-term usability, a win for users who are planning to keep their flagship device for many years.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL was announced last month during Google's Made By Google event. In India, it arrived with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,24,999 for the 256GB storage model. It has a 6.8-inch LTPO panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Google's Tensor G5 chip powers the Pixel 10 Pro XL with 16GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor, alongside a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 42-megapixel selfie snapper and a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and up to 25W wireless charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
