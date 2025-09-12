Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Under Rs 60,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Leaks

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will begin on September 23.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 12:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra handset could be available at an effective price of Rs. 59,990 in the sale

Highlights
  • A wide range of electronic devices will be offered at discounted rates
  • At launch, the Galaxy S24 Ultra started at Rs. 1,29,999
  • The effective price during the sale is expected to include bank offers
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly go on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 59,990 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. This is expected to include sale discounts and bank offers, but it is worth noting that Flipkart has yet to reveal deals on Samsung smartphones. The e-commerce platform's annual sale will begin on September 23, with offers on various electronics, such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, earphones, and smart home appliances. Customers will also be able to take advantage of cashback offers and exchange bonuses.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked

According to a post on Desidime.com, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be available at an effective price of Rs. 59,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which represents a notable price drop for the company's flagship Galaxy S series model that was launched in 2024. The deal is applicable for the 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset.

The leaked deal price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to include a sale discount, bank offers and maybe even some coupon discounts. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt, since Flipkart has yet to officially reveal its deals on Samsung smartphones for the sale.New flipkart galaxy s24 ultra deal desidime inline galaxy s24 ultra deal

 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants cost Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively. It is sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow shades.

Notably, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23, featuring lucrative deals on electronics such as personal gadgets and home appliances, along with cashback and exchange incentives.

The e-commerce site has also announced the special offer price for the standard iPhone 16 ahead of the sale. A Flipkart microsite shows that during the sale, the iPhone 16 can be bought at Rs. 51,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Flipkart
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Video Hints at a Repair-Friendly Design, Easily Removable Battery

