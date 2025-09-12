Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly go on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 59,990 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. This is expected to include sale discounts and bank offers, but it is worth noting that Flipkart has yet to reveal deals on Samsung smartphones. The e-commerce platform's annual sale will begin on September 23, with offers on various electronics, such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, earphones, and smart home appliances. Customers will also be able to take advantage of cashback offers and exchange bonuses.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked

According to a post on Desidime.com, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be available at an effective price of Rs. 59,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which represents a notable price drop for the company's flagship Galaxy S series model that was launched in 2024. The deal is applicable for the 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset.

The leaked deal price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to include a sale discount, bank offers and maybe even some coupon discounts. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt, since Flipkart has yet to officially reveal its deals on Samsung smartphones for the sale.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants cost Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively. It is sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow shades.

Notably, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23, featuring lucrative deals on electronics such as personal gadgets and home appliances, along with cashback and exchange incentives.

The e-commerce site has also announced the special offer price for the standard iPhone 16 ahead of the sale. A Flipkart microsite shows that during the sale, the iPhone 16 can be bought at Rs. 51,999.