Vivo T4 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and a 7,300mAh battery with 90W Flashcharge, as well as wireless and reverse charging support. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset has a quad-curved AMOLED display and an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build. Notably, the Vivo T4x 5G variant was unveiled in India in March.

Vivo T4 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T4 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are marked at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. It is offered in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colour options. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores.

Vivo T4 5G Features, Specifications

The Vivo T4 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

For optics, the Vivo T4 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo T4 5G is backed by a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W wired FlashCharge as well as reverse and bypass charging. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It has an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The Emerald Blaze variant measures 163.40 x 76.40 x 7.89mm, while the Phantom Grey option has a 7.93mm profile. Both versions weigh 199g.

