Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T4 5G supports 90W wired as well as reverse and bypass charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2025 12:02 IST
Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 5G is offered in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 5G has an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build
  • The handset has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Vivo T4 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Vivo T4 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and a 7,300mAh battery with 90W Flashcharge, as well as wireless and reverse charging support. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset has a quad-curved AMOLED display and an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build. Notably, the Vivo T4x 5G variant was unveiled in India in March.

Vivo T4 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T4 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are marked at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. It is offered in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colour options. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores.

Vivo T4 5G Features, Specifications

The Vivo T4 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

For optics, the Vivo T4 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. 

The Vivo T4 5G is backed by a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W wired FlashCharge as well as reverse and bypass charging. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It has an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The Emerald Blaze variant measures 163.40 x 76.40 x 7.89mm, while the Phantom Grey option has a 7.93mm profile. Both versions weigh 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 5G Price in India, Vivo T4 5G India Launch, Vivo T4 5G Features, Vivo T4 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
STQC-Certified CP PLUS Powers India’s Move Towards Trusted Surveillance
Samsung Vertical Rollable Phone Design Revealed in New Patent Document

Related Stories

Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched
  4. Portronics Fynix With Up to Six Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  5. Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60s Monikers Confirmed Via HDR10+ Certification Site
  6. Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro Teasers Reveal Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Vertical Rollable Phone Design Revealed in New Patent Document
  2. Instagram to Use AI-Powered Age Detection Tools to Find Teen Accounts Posing as Adults
  3. Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo Pad 5 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC, 12,050mAh Battery Launched Alongside Vivo Pad SE: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 22 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  6. Ethereum's Upcoming ‘Pectra’ Upgrade to Improve Blockchain’s Stability, Efficiency: All Details
  7. Iran’s Folded Rocks Reveal Ancient Tectonic Power at Asia-Europe Boundary
  8. Astronomers Discover Potential ‘Dark Galaxy’ Near the Milky Way
  9. Motorola Solutions Launches AI Tool, New Device to Cut Emergency Response Time
  10. Samsung Announces Second Edition of ‘Walk-a-thon India’ Challenge; Galaxy Watch Ultra Offered as Top Prize
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »