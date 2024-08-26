Vivo X200 is rumoured to launch in China this year alongside two other handsets in the series. It will debut as the successor to the Vivo X100 lineup which was introduced in China in November 2023. In recent weeks, rumours about the alleged designs and specifications of the smartphones have surfaced, hinting at the potential upgrades being introduced. A new leak, courtesy of a tipster on a social media platform, provides insights into the processor and camera specifications of the standard variant in the lineup – the Vivo X200.

Vivo X200 Specifications Leak

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared specifications of an upcoming smartphone. While the tipster did not specify which device it might be, reports alleged it could be the purported Vivo X200. The handset is tipped to be powered by Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood.

It is also said to have a thin chassis, measuring approximately 8.x mm in thickness. As per the tipster, the purported Vivo X200 may sport a 6.3-inch flat screen with a 1.5K resolution. In terms of optics, it may be equipped with a 50-megapixel large primary sensor and a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 70mm focal length and macro capabilities.

The smartphone is tipped to be backed by a 5,500 or 5,600mAh “super large” battery with support for wireless charging.

Vivo X200 Design (Expected)

According to a report, a dummy unit of the Vivo X200 was leaked earlier this month, hinting at its possible design. The back of the smartphone appears to have a centrally placed circular module surrounded by a silver ring. The front camera is said to be housed in a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the panel, while the entire screen may be slightly curved.

The bottom of the handset reportedly sports the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, alongside a mic and a SIM tray slot. The power and volume buttons appear to occupy the left spine of the smartphone.