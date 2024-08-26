Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 May Reportedly Come With Dimensity 9400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Vivo's purported X200 is tipped to have a thin profile with a speculated thickness of nearly 8mm.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 15:18 IST
Vivo X200 May Reportedly Come With Dimensity 9400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 is the purported successor to 2023's Vivo X100 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 is reported to sport a 50-megapixel large primary camera
  • The handset may in China launch later this year
  • It could be backed by a 5,500 or 5,600mAh “super large” battery
Advertisement

Vivo X200 is rumoured to launch in China this year alongside two other handsets in the series. It will debut as the successor to the Vivo X100 lineup which was introduced in China in November 2023. In recent weeks, rumours about the alleged designs and specifications of the smartphones have surfaced, hinting at the potential upgrades being introduced. A new leak, courtesy of a tipster on a social media platform, provides insights into the processor and camera specifications of the standard variant in the lineup – the Vivo X200.

Vivo X200 Specifications Leak

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared specifications of an upcoming smartphone. While the tipster did not specify which device it might be, reports alleged it could be the purported Vivo X200. The handset is tipped to be powered by Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood.

It is also said to have a thin chassis, measuring approximately 8.x mm in thickness. As per the tipster, the purported Vivo X200 may sport a 6.3-inch flat screen with a 1.5K resolution. In terms of optics, it may be equipped with a 50-megapixel large primary sensor and a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 70mm focal length and macro capabilities.

The smartphone is tipped to be backed by a 5,500 or 5,600mAh “super large” battery with support for wireless charging.

Vivo X200 Design (Expected)

According to a report, a dummy unit of the Vivo X200 was leaked earlier this month, hinting at its possible design. The back of the smartphone appears to have a centrally placed circular module surrounded by a silver ring. The front camera is said to be housed in a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the panel, while the entire screen may be slightly curved.

The bottom of the handset reportedly sports the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, alongside a mic and a SIM tray slot. The power and volume buttons appear to occupy the left spine of the smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 battery, Vivo X200 display, Vivo X200 design, Vivo X200 Series Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins Log Losses Following Telegram Co-Founder’s Arrest
Google Pixel 9 Series Offers Adaptive Touch Feature to Adjust Display's Sensitivity Based on Several Factors

Related Stories

Vivo X200 May Reportedly Come With Dimensity 9400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max to Take Significant Production Chunk From Apple: Report
  2. Xiaomi Could Launch a Tri-Fold Smartphone as Early as Next Year
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Brings New Adaptive Touch Feature
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets This Critical Heart Monitoring Feature
  5. Honor Magic 7 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC; More Details Leak
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Astronauts to Return to Earth Next Year on SpaceX Craft, NASA Says
  2. Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Be in Development With Launch Slated for MWC 2025
  3. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch M4-Powered Mac Devices Later This Year
  4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Infinix Hot 50 5G May Get MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC; More Features Surface Online Via Google Play Listing
  6. Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds
  7. SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission Launching on August 27 with Plans for First-Ever Private Spacewalk
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Irregular Heart Rhythm Monitoring Feature in India via Software Update: Report
  9. Google Pixel 9 Series Offers Adaptive Touch Feature to Adjust Display's Sensitivity Based on Several Factors
  10. New Study Reveals the Brain Stores Multiple Copies of Every Memory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »