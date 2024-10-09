Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Fitbit Gets a Gemini Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health

Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health

The new Gemini-powered AI feature will be available via Fitbit Labs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 16:54 IST
Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health

Photo Credit: Fitbit

More AI features will be released through Fitbit Labs in the future

Highlights
  • Fitbit Labs is available for select users on an opt-in basis
  • Insight explorer is Fitbit Labs’ first project
  • Eligible users can find Fitbit Labs in the You tab of the app
Advertisement

Fitbit is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to gain more insights into their health and fitness data. On Tuesday, the Google-owned wearable brand announced that it was rolling out its first AI feature to a limited number of users. Those eligible, can find the feature within the ‘You tab' of the Fitbit app. The latest introduction is dubbed insights explorer which borrows Gemini's capabilities to offer a conversational experience to learn more about the data being collected by the wearable device.

Fitbit Gets an AI Feature

Last year, the Fitbit app received a major makeover. Google said that the new app design was focused on simplicity and ease of usage. The entire experience was divided into three tabs — Today, Coach, and You. The ‘You tab' contained all the user data and graphs. This is where users could also sign up for Fitbit Labs, a new part of the Fitbit experience that offered new and experimental features.

In a community post, the company has now confirmed that the first feature under the Fitbit Labs umbrella is now being rolled out to select users. Only those users who have previously signed up for the service will get it. Once they see the feature, they will have to opt-in to it. Those who have access to the feature have been requested to share their feedback as well.

The feature is known as insights explorer. It is powered by Gemini, Google's native large language model (LLM), and offers a conversational experience. Users can chat with the tool and learn more about their health and fitness data. “ For example, you could receive interesting explanations about how your activity impacts your sleep, with a chart that helps you visualise the connection,” the post added.

Not a lot is known about the feature currently. The community post did not share details on whether the chatbot will allow follow-up questions, if it can generate different types of charts and graphs, or if it supports two-way speech conversation similar to Gemini Live. Notably, Fitbit did highlight that more such features will be released in the near future.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit app, Fitbit Labs, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud

Related Stories

Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  3. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  4. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber Plans 2024: Check out Price, Features, and More
  6. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
  7. This New Adobe Web App Will Let Creators Apply AI Labels to Content
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  2. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
  3. Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
  4. US Weighs Google Breakup as Remedy in Historic Antitrust Case
  5. Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
  6. Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24; Confirmed to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  8. Crypto.com Sues US SEC After Receiving Legal Threat from Regulator
  9. Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Other Details; Gets Poor Repairability Score
  10. Honor Tablet GT Pro Launch Date Set for October 16; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »