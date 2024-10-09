Fitbit is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to gain more insights into their health and fitness data. On Tuesday, the Google-owned wearable brand announced that it was rolling out its first AI feature to a limited number of users. Those eligible, can find the feature within the ‘You tab' of the Fitbit app. The latest introduction is dubbed insights explorer which borrows Gemini's capabilities to offer a conversational experience to learn more about the data being collected by the wearable device.

Fitbit Gets an AI Feature

Last year, the Fitbit app received a major makeover. Google said that the new app design was focused on simplicity and ease of usage. The entire experience was divided into three tabs — Today, Coach, and You. The ‘You tab' contained all the user data and graphs. This is where users could also sign up for Fitbit Labs, a new part of the Fitbit experience that offered new and experimental features.

In a community post, the company has now confirmed that the first feature under the Fitbit Labs umbrella is now being rolled out to select users. Only those users who have previously signed up for the service will get it. Once they see the feature, they will have to opt-in to it. Those who have access to the feature have been requested to share their feedback as well.

The feature is known as insights explorer. It is powered by Gemini, Google's native large language model (LLM), and offers a conversational experience. Users can chat with the tool and learn more about their health and fitness data. “ For example, you could receive interesting explanations about how your activity impacts your sleep, with a chart that helps you visualise the connection,” the post added.

Not a lot is known about the feature currently. The community post did not share details on whether the chatbot will allow follow-up questions, if it can generate different types of charts and graphs, or if it supports two-way speech conversation similar to Gemini Live. Notably, Fitbit did highlight that more such features will be released in the near future.