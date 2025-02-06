Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications; May Offer a 6.8 Inch 2K OLED Panel

Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications; May Offer a 6.8-Inch 2K OLED Panel

Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to carry a 1/1.28-inch 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 11:16 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications; May Offer a 6.8-Inch 2K OLED Panel

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra will succeed last year’s X100 Ultra

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Arrangement of camera is said to remain unchanged
  • Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come as a higher-end sibling of Vivo X200
Advertisement

Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo X200 Ultra soon. While a launch date for the phone remains under wraps, a new leak hints at the specifications of the high-end Android smartphone. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to boast a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display and a 50-megapixel main rear camera. The Vivo X200 Ultra is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The handset is expected to launch as a direct successor of the Vivo X100 Ultra.

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera, Display Specifications (Leaked)

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station posted details about the design and hardware of the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. As per the post (now deleted), the handset will feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with minimal bezels and slightly curved edges. On the rear, it is said to flaunt a circular-shaped camera island compiling a 1/1.28-inch 50-megapixel main camera, a 1/1.28-inch 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 1/1.4-inch type 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The tipster claimed to have used the phone and stated that the prototypes of Vivo X200 Ultra have an ultra wide camera at 1x in the viewfinder, while the main camera is 1.5x. The arrangement of camera sensors in the module is said to remain unchanged from the previous model.

Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come as a higher-end sibling of Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. Both models were launched in China in October and have since made their way to global markets as well. Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in April. The Vivo X100 Ultra went official back in May last year.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. It is likely to have an IP68/IP69-rated build and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V50 Leaked Live Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of Imminent India Launch

Related Stories

Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications; May Offer a 6.8-Inch 2K OLED Panel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  2. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  5. Oppo Find N5 Pre-Orders Begin; Leak Reveals How Thin Foldable Will Be
  6. You Can Now Use the ChatGPT Search Feature Even Without Signing Up
  7. Dor Play App With 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Debuts in India
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
  9. Google Search Might Soon Answer Complex Queries With AI
  10. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
  2. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  3. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  4. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
  5. Google Reportedly Internally Testing an AI Mode Feature for Search
  6. Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State
  8. Increasing Space Debris Risks Aircraft Collisions, Experts Warn
  9. Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix
  10. BlackRock Said to be Preparing to Launch Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »