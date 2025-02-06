Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo X200 Ultra soon. While a launch date for the phone remains under wraps, a new leak hints at the specifications of the high-end Android smartphone. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to boast a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display and a 50-megapixel main rear camera. The Vivo X200 Ultra is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The handset is expected to launch as a direct successor of the Vivo X100 Ultra.

Vivo X200 Ultra Camera, Display Specifications (Leaked)

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station posted details about the design and hardware of the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. As per the post (now deleted), the handset will feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with minimal bezels and slightly curved edges. On the rear, it is said to flaunt a circular-shaped camera island compiling a 1/1.28-inch 50-megapixel main camera, a 1/1.28-inch 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 1/1.4-inch type 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The tipster claimed to have used the phone and stated that the prototypes of Vivo X200 Ultra have an ultra wide camera at 1x in the viewfinder, while the main camera is 1.5x. The arrangement of camera sensors in the module is said to remain unchanged from the previous model.

Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come as a higher-end sibling of Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. Both models were launched in China in October and have since made their way to global markets as well. Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in April. The Vivo X100 Ultra went official back in May last year.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. It is likely to have an IP68/IP69-rated build and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

