Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V50 Leaked Live Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of Imminent India Launch

Vivo V50 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 11:09 IST
Vivo V50 Leaked Live Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of Imminent India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 seen in a Rose Red colourway

Highlights
  • Vivo V50 will be available in a 12GB + 512GB option
  • The handset will ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • The Vivo V50 will pack a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo has started teasing the arrival of its upcoming V50 handset in India. The official landing page confirms some important specifications of the handset, while the Amazon and Flipkart microsites affirm its availability on the e-commerce sites. The company has yet to announce an exact launch date of the smartphone in the country. Ahead of the anticipated launch, leaked live images of the Vivo V50 have surfaced online. They suggest some key features of the upcoming phone, like its chipset, RAM, and storage. 

Vivo V50 Leaked Live Images Surface Online

Alleged live images of the Vivo V50 were shared ahead of its launch in India. The phone appears in a Starry Blue shade with a shiny finish and an elliptical rear camera module. An image shows the information page of the upcoming handset. This page reveals that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. This corroborates earlier leaks that hinted at the key features of the smartphone.

vivo v50 x zionsanvin gizmochina inline Vivo V50 Leaked Live Images

Vivo V50 leaked live images
Photo Credit: X/@ZionsAnvin

 

Further, the leaked live images of the Vivo V50 suggest that the phone will be available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage variant. The handset will likely be offered in other configurations as well. It will support 12GB of virtual RAM expansion, according to the leaked images. The phone will run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The operating system has been confirmed by the company before.

Vivo V50 India Launch: All We Know

An earlier leak claimed that the Vivo V50 is expected to launch in India on February 18. The official teasers reveal that the handset will sport a quad-curved panel, where the display curves a bit over the edges on all four sides. It will be offered in the country in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey shades. The phone is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo V50 will house a 6,000mAh battery. For optics, it will have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, while the front camera also includes a 50-megapixel sensor. The rear camera unit will be accompanied by Vivo's Aura Light feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V50, Vivo V50 India launch, Vivo V50 Design, Vivo V50 Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs Set to Launch in India on February 24

Related Stories

Vivo V50 Leaked Live Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of Imminent India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  2. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  5. Oppo Find N5 Pre-Orders Begin; Leak Reveals How Thin Foldable Will Be
  6. You Can Now Use the ChatGPT Search Feature Even Without Signing Up
  7. Dor Play App With 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Debuts in India
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
  9. Google Search Might Soon Answer Complex Queries With AI
  10. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
  2. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  3. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  4. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
  5. Google Reportedly Internally Testing an AI Mode Feature for Search
  6. Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State
  8. Increasing Space Debris Risks Aircraft Collisions, Experts Warn
  9. Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix
  10. BlackRock Said to be Preparing to Launch Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »