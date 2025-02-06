Vivo has started teasing the arrival of its upcoming V50 handset in India. The official landing page confirms some important specifications of the handset, while the Amazon and Flipkart microsites affirm its availability on the e-commerce sites. The company has yet to announce an exact launch date of the smartphone in the country. Ahead of the anticipated launch, leaked live images of the Vivo V50 have surfaced online. They suggest some key features of the upcoming phone, like its chipset, RAM, and storage.

Vivo V50 Leaked Live Images Surface Online

Alleged live images of the Vivo V50 were shared ahead of its launch in India. The phone appears in a Starry Blue shade with a shiny finish and an elliptical rear camera module. An image shows the information page of the upcoming handset. This page reveals that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. This corroborates earlier leaks that hinted at the key features of the smartphone.

Vivo V50 leaked live images

Photo Credit: X/@ZionsAnvin

Further, the leaked live images of the Vivo V50 suggest that the phone will be available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage variant. The handset will likely be offered in other configurations as well. It will support 12GB of virtual RAM expansion, according to the leaked images. The phone will run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The operating system has been confirmed by the company before.

Vivo V50 India Launch: All We Know

An earlier leak claimed that the Vivo V50 is expected to launch in India on February 18. The official teasers reveal that the handset will sport a quad-curved panel, where the display curves a bit over the edges on all four sides. It will be offered in the country in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey shades. The phone is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo V50 will house a 6,000mAh battery. For optics, it will have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, while the front camera also includes a 50-megapixel sensor. The rear camera unit will be accompanied by Vivo's Aura Light feature.