Xiaomi 17 Pro Max was recently launched in China, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17. The three handsets are powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly preparing to unveil a new phone as part of the flagship series, dubbed the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The phone's camera specifications have now surfaced online, and the latest leak indicates that it might feature a quad-rear camera setup. The handset could debut early next year as the successor to this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra model.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

Details of a new flagship smartphone were leaked (via GSMArena) by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo. This handset is said to be equipped with a quad-rear camera unit. The main camera is said to feature a 200-megapixel sensor. It could be accompanied by three 50-megapixel cameras, one of which is said to use a new optical technology periscope.

The handset mentioned by the tipster appears to be the rumoured Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which might succeed this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra model in 2026. The handset could be the final addition to the recently launched Xiaomi 17 series, which currently comprises the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Until 2025, the company launched only three phones as part of its flagship lineup. The standard and the Pro model usually debuted in October, while the Ultra variant was launched in the following year. However, since it has already unveiled three of the handsets this year, the rumoured Xiaomi 17 Ultra (if it exists) would be the fourth model in the series.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra could reportedly arrive early next year, with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as the other phones in the series. It will likely succeed the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which launched in February 2025. To recap, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch quad curved LTPO AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 3,200nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a Leica-backed quad-rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone packs a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support.

