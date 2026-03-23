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Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Prices Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are expected to be expensive due to increasing storage costs.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 11:00 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Prices Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are scheduled to launch in China on March 30

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra will be launched alongside the Vivo X300s
  • Vivo X300 Ultra will come with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit
  • Vivo X300s will include a 7,100mAh battery
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Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s will launch next week in China. Before the launch event, the pricing details of the Vivo X300 Ultra leaked online. The company, meanwhile, has teased many key details about the rear camera setup of the upcoming Vivo X300 series smartphones. The Vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to come with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit. It will have a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor as its primary camera. Both phones are confirmed to be available in a Green colourway.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price Leaked

Weibo user Experience More (translated from Chinese) claims that upcoming ultra-flagship phones scheduled to launch later this month will arrive with significantly higher price tags than Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The tipster has not explicitly named the phones, but it is obvious that the handsets in question are the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Rising storage costs are likely the main reason for this price increase.

The Vivo X300 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra are tipped to cost CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 6,000) more than the Xiaomi 17 Ultra for the same RAM and storage variant. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched in China with a starting price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Based on the leak, we can expect the Vivo X300 Ultra to cost around CNY 7,500 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000) for the same RAM and storage model.

The tipster further states that Xiaomi 17 Ultra's early advantage came largely from its relatively competitive pricing. The CNY 500–700 increase over the Xiaomi 15 Ultra now appears negligible, especially since the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are expected to be even more expensive.

Both Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are scheduled to launch in China on March 30 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). They are confirmed to be available in a Green colourway. They will support telephoto zoom modes. The Vivo X300 Ultra supports the new 400mm telephoto lens. The duo will offer support for the new 200mm telephoto lens. They will use a new colour science system dubbed 'Blueprint Native Color' (translated from Chinese).

The Vivo X300 Ultra will come with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit and a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 main camera sensor. The Vivo X300s will include a 7,100mAh battery and a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also boast a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

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Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300S, Vivo X300 Ultra specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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