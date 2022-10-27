Vivo X90 series of flagship smartphones could be in the works and may debut later this year in December. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. The specifications of the standard Vivo X90 surfaced recently and was tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display. Now, the details of the top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ have been reportedly revealed. This smartphone is believed to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED curved display.

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

According to a TechGoing report, the Vivo X90 Pro+ could get a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with curved edges. It is said to offer a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This Vivo smartphone is believed to also pack a 1440Hz high-frequency dimming chip for supporting eye protection features.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Despite the recent rumours, the report suggests that this handset will not offer a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC-powered variant.

For optics, the smartphone is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989V primary camera. This 1-inch sensor is said to be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide shooter, a 50-megapixel IMX578 portrait sensor, and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64A periscope lens that could offer 3.5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. It will reportedly also pack a next-generation Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP).

The flagship smartphone from Vivo could house a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The report does not mention the storage and memory configuration of the Vivo X90 Pro+. However, it has been previously tipped to pack high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.