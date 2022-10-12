Technology News
Vivo X90 Pro+ Design Render Surfaces, Depicts Altered Rear Camera Module

Vivo X90 series is expected to debut in China this year in December.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 17:51 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is depicted to sport a dual-tone design on the back

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ may feature LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage
  • It is shown to have a power button, volume rocker on the right side
  • The Vivo X90 Pro+ is shown to have a quad rear camera setup

Vivo X90 series is expected to debut in China this year in December. The company's new flagship lineup is said to include the standard Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. A handful of its specifications have surfaced in recent times. It is speculated that the top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ may get a 1-inch main camera sensor on the back. Based on these rumours and more, a notable tipster has now shared design renders of the Vivo X90 Pro+.

The alleged Vivo X90 Pro+ design render tweeted by tipster Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) showcases a slightly altered rear camera module in comparison to the Vivo X80 series. The latter featured a quad rear camera setup with one of the sensors lying outside the circular module.

This time around, it appears that Vivo might place all four rear camera sensors inside the circular module, including the expected 1-inch main camera sensor. The Vivo X90 Pro+ render image also depicts a dual-tone rear panel, similar to its predecessor the Vivo X80 lineup. There also appears to be a volume rocker and a power button on the right side.

So far, Vivo has remained tight-lipped regarding the details of the Vivo X90 series. It has been tipped to launch by the end of December. Rumours suggest that it will be the final product launch of 2022 for the company.

Geskin also tipped that the Vivo X90 Pro+ may pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 100W fast charging support. Rumours indicate that this smartphone may get high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

According to a recent report, the Vivo X90 series may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The company might also offer next-gen MediaTek Dimensity chipset-powered variants, which might outperform the Snapdragon models.

Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
