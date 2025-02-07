Zepto has partnered with German automaker Skoda's Indian arm to offer test drives of its newest compact SUV in India, the Skoda Kylaq. The hyperlocal delivery platform has released a commercial teasing its new service which enables customers to experience test drives of the vehicles in just 10 minutes. This announcement comes amidst reports that Zepto will offer quick vehicle purchases through its platform, with the company later clarifying that “No, we're not delivering cars in 10 minutes”.

Skoda Kylaq Test Drive via Zepto

Zepto announced 10-minute test drives of the Skoda Kylaq in India via a LinkedIn post. While denying rumours about the possibility of purchasing a vehicle through the quick commerce app, Zepto added that customers will be able to get test drives of the Skoda Kylaq starting February 8, stating that it is the “fastest, most convenient way possible”.

Skoda India later posted a TV commercial (TVC) via its X (formerly Twitter) handle which shows a Zepto delivery personnel taking a test drive vehicle from the Skoda dealership to a customer in a flatbed pickup truck. Although it is introducing this initiative with the Skoda Kylaq, the company is expected to expand it to include other vehicles in the German automaker's fleet, such as the Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Slavia.

Notably, Kylaq is Skoda's first compact SUV in India which debuted in December. With prices starting from Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is expected to compete against other competitors such as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Tata Nexon.

Details about the new partnership between Skoda and Zepto remain limited but this service is likely to be available in the 10 Indian cities where Zepto operates. This includes Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Other Newly Added Services

Alongside vehicle test drives, the quick commerce app recently commenced 10-minute deliveries of Vivo smartphones, such as the Vivo Y18i and Vivo Y29 5G in India. It also partnered with Asus to introduce select computer peripherals such as the Marshmallow Keyboard KW100, Marshmallow Mouse MD100, and MW203 multi-device wireless silent mouse in a few cities.