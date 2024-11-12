Vivo Y18t was silently launched in India as the latest entrant in the company's Y series. The new Vivo handset arrives in two colourways with an IP54-rated build. The Vivo Y18t sports a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on a Unisoc T612 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The budget smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Vivo Y18t Price in India

The Vivo Y18t has been announced at a price of Rs. 9,499 in India for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in Gem Green and Space Black colour options and is currently up for sale through the Vivo India e-store and Flipkart.

Vivo Y18t Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y18t runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness level of 840nits. It has a plastic back and runs on Unisoc T612 chipset along with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1. The handset supports an extended RAM feature for virtually expanding the onboard memory up to 8GB, while the storage can be extended via microSD card.

For optics, the Vivo Y18t has a dual rear camera setup with rear flash comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. It carries an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y18t include Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, motor gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y18t packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 62.53 hours of music playback time and up to 6.8 hours of PUBG playback time on a single charge. It measures 163x75.58x8.3mm and weighs around 185 grams.

