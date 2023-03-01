Xiaomi 13 Pro was recently launched in India. The high-end smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. The model will be available for purchase soon, along with many lucrative offers. In the meantime, the company has slashed the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The smartphone that launched in India in April 2022 is now available at a discounted price along with multiple offers and deals.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India was originally set at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB RAM model and the 12GB RAM variant was listed at Rs. 66,999. Xiaomi India has reduced the price of the smartphone by Rs. 10,000 after the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will now be available for Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 56,999, respectively for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants.

Also, for both the 8GB and 12GB models, the company is offering a Rs. 3,000 discount with HDFC Bank cards or a Rs. 3000 exchange bonus. Any customer who owns a Xiaomi or Redmi phone will receive an additional Rs. 5,000 discount, bringing the price of the 8GB RAM variant down to Rs. 47,999 and the price of the 12GB model down to Rs .51,999. The price reduction is effective starting today on mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi home stores, and offline stores.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant and will go on sale starting March 10 with early access beginning from March 6.

The Xiaomi handset that launched last year is available in three colour variants - Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 12 Pro runs Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top and has a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The display also has a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the display.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and an Adreno 730 GPU. The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera unit on the Xiaomi 12 Pro headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor are also included in the setup. A 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor is housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh Li-Polymer battery with 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge fast wired charging. The phone also supports the charging standards Quick Charge 4, Quick Charge 3+, and Power Delivery 3.0. It also includes 50W Wireless Turbo charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.