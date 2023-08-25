Technology News

Crypto Fraudsters Exploiting Ads on Google Search Results for Scam Websites: Expert

Google has not addressed complaints from industry players about crypto scammers exploiting its security measures.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 August 2023 21:18 IST
Crypto Fraudsters Exploiting Ads on Google Search Results for Scam Websites: Expert

Photo Credit: AFP

Crypto investors have recently lost up to $4 million (roughly Rs. 35 crore) via hoax links

Highlights
  • Crypto scammers are expanding footprint on Google
  • Cyber researchers advise people to install ad blockers on Google
  • Scam websites could show a ‘Sponsored’ tag above their names on Google

Crypto scammers, who hunt for unsuspecting victims on various social networking platforms, are now expanding their footprint to the Google search engine. Preying on people's tendencies to interact with advertisements on Google, these scammers are now tapping into the popular search engine to facilitate their own malicious crimes. This week, an individual lost $900,000 (roughly Rs. 7.4 crore) via an ad phishing scam, Web3 tracker Scam Sniffer recently identified. The incident set the alarm bells ringing and a deeper dive into the subject revealed some shocking details.

A cyber researcher, who goes by the username of @0xngmi on X, has sounded an alert about crypto criminals scamming people using legitimate sites on Google. 0xngmi is a researcher with Web3 firm DeFiLlama.

These cyber criminals are purchasing advertisements for real sites on Google. When potential victims engage with the links, they are sent to ‘kochava.com', which is an ad network that later redirects people to fabricated scam websites.

The researcher posted a screenshot on X showing how the DeFiLlama website itself was being mimicked by impersonators. The scam website was identified by a ‘Sponsored' tag displayed above the website, showed 0xngmi's screenshot.

DeFiLlama has reported the ad and the ad network to Google several times. “But Google has failed to take any action,” the researcher posted as part of their X thread. The search engine giant has not yet responded to these concerns.

For other members of the crypto community, however, 0xngmi has suggested installing an ad blocker to prevent users from being exposed to fishy advertisements.

Crypto investors have lost up to $4 million (roughly Rs. 35 crore) by engaging with hoax links, sprawled all over the web, ScamSniffer said in a recent report.

Back in October 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called Google out for not getting rid of scam sites from search results, thus exposing people to financial exploits on a daily basis.

Despite repeated complaints, Google has not released a statement or solution addressing the concerns.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scam, Google Search
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
