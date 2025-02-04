Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 16GB RAM

Xiaomi 15 Ultra appeared on the Geekbench AI database with model number 25010PN30G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 17:22 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 16GB RAM

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was introduced in February last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra may debut later this month
  • It records 635 single-precision score
  • The model that appeared on Geekbench has 16GB of RAM
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was announced in February last year during Mobile World Congress (MWC) and its successor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to be unveiled around the same time this year. While Xiaomi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of the new 15 series phone, the handset appears to have been listed on the Geekbench AI benchmark platform. The listing indicates that the phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and could offer up to 16GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra on Geekbench AI Database

The unannounced XIoami 15 Ultra with model number 25010PN30G surfaced on the Geekbench AI database on February 3. It scored 635 points in single-precision test, 630 in the half-precision test and 1,455 quantised test. The model that appeared on Geekbench runs on Android 15. 

The Geekbench AI listing confirms that the phone will have an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a base frequency of 3.53Ghz and a peak frequency of 4.32Ghz. The model has 16GB of RAM. 

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Like the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is likely to offer satellite connectivity and feature a 2K quad-curved display. It is rumoured to come with 90W wired charging and also support wireless charging. It could pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit with a 1-inch main sensor with f/1.63 aperture and a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto shooter. 

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be reportedly available in black, white, and silver shades. It is said to be launched in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration and colour have IP68 and IP69 ratings.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V50 Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: To Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
EA Reveals Pre-Alpha Gameplay From Next Battlefield, Announces Community Testing Program

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 16GB RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  3. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Analysis Reveals
  4. Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Complete Certain Tasks on the Lock Screen
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  7. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Where to Watch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Romantic Drama
  8. Samsung May Be Developing Smart Ring to Control Device Displays
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Geekbench Listing Suggests Its Processor, RAM Details
  10. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Acquires UK FCA's VASP Licence to Offer 'Better' Suite of Crypto Services
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G India, UK Support Pages Go Official Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 16GB RAM
  4. Grok AI App for Android Coming Soon, Available to Pre-Register on Google Play
  5. EA Reveals Pre-Alpha Gameplay From Next Battlefield, Announces Community Testing Program
  6. Vivo V50 Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: To Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Apple Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Arrive With Heart Rate Monitoring Feature
  8. Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays
  9. Realme P3 Pro Design Leaked Online; Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Kraken Obtains MiFID Licence to Launch Crypto Derivatives Trading in the EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »