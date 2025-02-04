Xiaomi 14 Ultra was announced in February last year during Mobile World Congress (MWC) and its successor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to be unveiled around the same time this year. While Xiaomi remains tight-lipped about the arrival of the new 15 series phone, the handset appears to have been listed on the Geekbench AI benchmark platform. The listing indicates that the phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and could offer up to 16GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra on Geekbench AI Database

The unannounced XIoami 15 Ultra with model number 25010PN30G surfaced on the Geekbench AI database on February 3. It scored 635 points in single-precision test, 630 in the half-precision test and 1,455 quantised test. The model that appeared on Geekbench runs on Android 15.

The Geekbench AI listing confirms that the phone will have an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a base frequency of 3.53Ghz and a peak frequency of 4.32Ghz. The model has 16GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Like the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is likely to offer satellite connectivity and feature a 2K quad-curved display. It is rumoured to come with 90W wired charging and also support wireless charging. It could pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit with a 1-inch main sensor with f/1.63 aperture and a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto shooter.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be reportedly available in black, white, and silver shades. It is said to be launched in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration and colour have IP68 and IP69 ratings.

