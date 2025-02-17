Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Announced; Leaked Renders Offer Detailed Look at Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched at the end of February in China alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Mobiltelefon.ru

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • Renders show phone in black, white and dual-tone black and white shades
  • Xiaomi 15 was released in China last year
  • The Ultra model is tipped to get 6,000mAh battery
Xiaomi 15 series is confirmed to make its way to global markets soon. The online launch event of the lineup will take place during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March. Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Xiaomi 15 Ultra later this month in China, presumably on February 26. Additionally, renders and specifications of the phone have leaked on the Web showing its two-tone design. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will feature Leica-branded cameras.

A post on X reveals that the global launch of the Xiaomi 15 series will happen on March 2 at MWC in Barcelona. The teaser image is captioned "See you at the pinnacle". The lineup is likely to feature the standard Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The Ultra model is already confirmed to land in the company's home country later this month alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV. The Chinese launch could occur on February 26. The Xiaomi 15 was unveiled in China last year

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Revealed in New Leak

Additionally, a Russian website (Mobiltelefon.ru) has now given a closer look at the design of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra through alleged renders. The leaked renders show the upcoming phone in black, white and dual-tone black and white shades. It appears to retain the large camera island on the rear, but with a new camera layout. The camera module houses four sensors with Leica branding. 

Xiaomi 15 Ultra's display appears flat and has curves towards the edges. The screen appears to have a hole punch cutout on the centre and thin bezels around the phone. The power and volume buttons are seen on the right side. 

Separately, a post by Weibo user Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) suggests that the Chinese edition of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support. The device is expected to have around 9.4mm thickness and weigh 229 grams.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could offer satellite connectivity and feature a 2K quad-curved display. It is said to be unveiled in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The phone will be reportedly available in black, white, and silver shades

 It is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 sensor. The camera setup could feature a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. 

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
