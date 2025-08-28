Xiaomi 16 series has surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, providing smartphone enthusiasts with a peek at the specifications of the upcoming handsets. Expected to launch in late September or early October in China, three phones in the rumoured lineup have been listed on a certification website with support for 100W wired fast charging. The series is said to comprise the standard Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Ultra, and a new compact model. The entire lineup is expected to be powered by a yet-to-be-unveiled flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi 16 Series Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states that three upcoming Xiaomi phones with 25098PN5AC, 2509FPN0BC, and 25113PN0EC model numbers have been spotted on the 3C certification website in China. The listing allegedly suggests that these three handsets will come with 100W wired fast charging support. Gizmochina reports that these model numbers belong to the Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini.

The Chinese smartphone maker will also launch the Xiaomi 16 Ultra as part of the lineup. However, the flagship handset has yet to be listed on China's 3C website. The rumoured Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini is said to be the latest addition to the company's smartphone lineup, which could be a high-end compact phone with similar specifications to the Pro model.

Xiaomi's lineup is expected to be unveiled in China by late September or early October. The standard Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini might sport 6.3-inch displays. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 16 Pro could get a 6.8-inch touchscreen. The standard and the Pro models are said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, coupled with a 50-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phones are said to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The standard Xiaomi 16 might pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. For context, the standard Xiaomi 15 packs a 5,400mAh battery, while the Pro variant is equipped with a 6,100mAh battery. Both handsets support 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.