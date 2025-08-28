Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support

Xiaomi 16 series is said to include a compact phone this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 13:16 IST
Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 16 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 15 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro might come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Xiaomi 15 support 90W wired fast charging
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Xiaomi 16 series has surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, providing smartphone enthusiasts with a peek at the specifications of the upcoming handsets. Expected to launch in late September or early October in China, three phones in the rumoured lineup have been listed on a certification website with support for 100W wired fast charging. The series is said to comprise the standard Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Ultra, and a new compact model. The entire lineup is expected to be powered by a yet-to-be-unveiled flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi 16 Series Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states that three upcoming Xiaomi phones with 25098PN5AC, 2509FPN0BC, and 25113PN0EC model numbers have been spotted on the 3C certification website in China. The listing allegedly suggests that these three handsets will come with 100W wired fast charging support. Gizmochina reports that these model numbers belong to the Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini.

The Chinese smartphone maker will also launch the Xiaomi 16 Ultra as part of the lineup. However, the flagship handset has yet to be listed on China's 3C website. The rumoured Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini is said to be the latest addition to the company's smartphone lineup, which could be a high-end compact phone with similar specifications to the Pro model.

Xiaomi's lineup is expected to be unveiled in China by late September or early October. The standard Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini might sport 6.3-inch displays. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 16 Pro could get a 6.8-inch touchscreen. The standard and the Pro models are said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, coupled with a 50-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phones are said to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The standard Xiaomi 16 might pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. For context, the standard Xiaomi 15 packs a 5,400mAh battery, while the Pro variant is equipped with a 6,100mAh battery. Both handsets support 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini, Xiaomi 16 series, Xiaomi 16 Ultra, Xiaomi 16 Battery, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder

Related Stories

Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  2. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  4. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  5. Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru Blueprint for Global Innovation
  6. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Features
  7. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  8. Nothing Co-Founder Responds Amidst Phone 3 Fake Camera Sample Allegations
  9. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
  10. Vivo V60 Review: Get it for the Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Nithin Kamath Points Out Risks in India’s Developing Crypto Market Future
  2. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support
  3. Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push
  4. PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder
  5. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Fake Camera Samples: Co-Founder Issues Clarification, Says Investigation Underway
  7. Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report
  8. OpenAI Partners With Anthropic to Find Safety Flaws in Each Other’s AI Models
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones
  10. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the New Season Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »