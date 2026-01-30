Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Listing Hints at Price in Europe, Presence of Smaller Battery

Xiaomi 17 was spotted on an online retailer’s website in Germany, revealing its specifications and pricing.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 12:30 IST
Xiaomi 17 Listing Hints at Price in Europe, Presence of Smaller Battery

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 features a 50-megapixel selfie camera in China

  • Xiaomi 17 packs a 7,000mAh battery in China
  • Xiaomi 17 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in China
  • The company has yet to confirm the global pricing
Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September 2025, along with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The latest addition to the lineup, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, was unveiled in the country last month. Recently, a company executive announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in select global markets soon. While the tech firm has yet to confirm the rumoured arrival of the standard model, the phone has been spotted on a retailer's website, revealing its price and specifications. The handset is shown to pack a smaller battery than its Chinese counterpart, which is backed by a 7,000mAh cell.

Xiaomi 17 Price in Europe, Specifications (Expected)

Citing a listing on Germany's Eurozone, which briefly went live, Notebookcheck reports that the Xiaomi 17 will be launched globally at a starting price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000) for the configuration featuring 512GB of onboard storage.

If true, this would be significantly higher than its launch prices of CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,000) in China for the 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB options, respectively.

Additionally, the listing suggests that the global variant of the Xiaomi 17 will be equipped with a smaller capacity battery than its Chinese counterpart. The phone is shown to ship with a 6,330mAh battery in Europe, instead of the 7,000mAh cell powering the Chinese model. The design and other features of the smartphone appear to be identical.

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 19.6:9 aspect ratio, support for HDR 10+ content, and Dolby Vision.

Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the smartphone. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The Chinese model of the Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-powered triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and videos. It ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

