Xiaomi 17 is set to launch in September, a company executive recently announced. The Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming lineup is confirmed to include the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Shortly after the announcement, an alleged render of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max surfaced online, which suggests that the phone might feature a secondary display on the back. The Xiaomi 17 series was earlier rumoured to be called the Xiaomi 16 series.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max's Secondary Display Could be Integrated in the Rear Camera Module

Citing a Weibo post, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a design render of the purported Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The image shows the soon-to-launch flagship with a secondary display on the back, integrated into the rear camera island, similar to the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

Weibo user guarantees this is Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.



September 15, 2025

However, the rear display of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max could be larger than the one on Xiaomi's handset from 2021. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to feature a triple rear camera unit. This is in line with a recent report, which also suggested that the handset would feature a secondary display.

Xiaomi 17 Series Launch Timeline, Chipset Confirmed

In a post on Weibo, the President of Xiaomi's Mobile Phone Department, Lu Weibing (translated from Chinese), confirmed that the company will launch the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max later this month. Along with the announcement, Weibing also confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series handsets will be the world's first phones to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi executive also revealed that the standard Xiaomi 17 would offer a “comprehensive upgrade” over its predecessor, without seeing a price increase. For context, the standard Xiaomi 15 was launched in October 2024 with a starting price tag of CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 55,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Weibing also said that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max would launch with “significant advancements” in terms of core technology in the industry.

The Xiaomi 17 series will succeed last year's Xiaomi 15 series, which means the company is skipping the “16” moniker. This move, the executive said, comes as Xiaomi is going to “directly compete” with the recently launched iPhone 17 series, bringing the two tech giants' smartphone generations to the same level.

