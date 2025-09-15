Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Leaked Image Reveals Rear Display in a Nod to the 11 Ultra Ahead of September Debut

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Leaked Image Reveals Rear Display in a Nod to the 11 Ultra Ahead of September Debut

Xiaomi 17 series is confirmed to launch later this month, comprising the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 17:46 IST
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Leaked Image Reveals Rear Display in a Nod to the 11 Ultra Ahead of September Debut

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 series is set to succeed last year's Xiaomi 15 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 series was earlier tipped to launch as Xiaomi 16 series
  • A live image of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max was recently spotted
  • The lineup will include three handsets
Advertisement
Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google

Xiaomi 17 is set to launch in September, a company executive recently announced. The Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming lineup is confirmed to include the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Shortly after the announcement, an alleged render of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max surfaced online, which suggests that the phone might feature a secondary display on the back. The Xiaomi 17 series was earlier rumoured to be called the Xiaomi 16 series.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max's Secondary Display Could be Integrated in the Rear Camera Module

Citing a Weibo post, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a design render of the purported Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The image shows the soon-to-launch flagship with a secondary display on the back, integrated into the rear camera island, similar to the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

However, the rear display of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max could be larger than the one on Xiaomi's handset from 2021. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to feature a triple rear camera unit. This is in line with a recent report, which also suggested that the handset would feature a secondary display.

Xiaomi 17 Series Launch Timeline, Chipset Confirmed

In a post on Weibo, the President of Xiaomi's Mobile Phone Department, Lu Weibing (translated from Chinese), confirmed that the company will launch the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max later this month. Along with the announcement, Weibing also confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series handsets will be the world's first phones to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi executive also revealed that the standard Xiaomi 17 would offer a “comprehensive upgrade” over its predecessor, without seeing a price increase. For context, the standard Xiaomi 15 was launched in October 2024 with a starting price tag of CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 55,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Weibing also said that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max would launch with “significant advancements” in terms of core technology in the industry.

The Xiaomi 17 series will succeed last year's Xiaomi 15 series, which means the company is skipping the “16” moniker. This move, the executive said, comes as Xiaomi is going to “directly compete” with the recently launched iPhone 17 series, bringing the two tech giants' smartphone generations to the same level.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 specifications, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max specifications, Xiaomi 17 Pro specifications, Xiaomi 17 series launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
London Stock Exchange Completes First Blockchain-Powered Fundraising via DMI Platform
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Leaked Image Reveals Rear Display in a Nod to the 11 Ultra Ahead of September Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones Soon
  2. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  4. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  6. iOS 26 Released Alongside iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe: Here's How to Download It
  7. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 60,000 in India
  8. Oppo Find X9 Launch Timeline Revealed: See Find X9 Pro Camera Samples
  9. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  10. iOS 26 Update for iPhone Releases Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Update Released Alongside iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe: Check Eligible Models, How to Download
  2. Scientists Propose Space Missions to Chase Down Interstellar Comets
  3. Iceland Plume Discovery Reveals Ancient Volcanic Funnels Across North Atlantic
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  5. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Launch in 2026; Insomniac's Venom Game in 'Active Development'
  6. US President Donald Trump Challenges Block on Removing US Fed’s Lisa Cook
  7. iPhone 17 Series Outpaces iPhone 16 in Demand While iPhone 17 Pro Max Tops Pre-Orders, Analyst Says
  8. iPhone 16 Remained Top Selling Smartphone For Second Consecutive Quarter Globally: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 18 Series Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, Might Launch Without Under-Display Face ID
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »