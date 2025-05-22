Technology News
Motorola Razr 60 Set to Launch in India Next Week; Specifications Revealed

Motorola Razr 60 Indian variant will come in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 19:33 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Set to Launch in India Next Week; Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 60 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset under the hood

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 was unveiled in global markets last month
  • The Razr 60 has a dual outward-facing camera unit
  • It packs a 4,500mAh battery
Motorola has finally confirmed a launch date for its Razr 60 in India. The company has also revealed the colourways and RAM and storage options of the Indian variant. The Motorola Razr 60 will go on sale through Flipkart in the country. It was unveiled in global markets last month and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC. The Razr 60 has an IP48-rated build and a 4,500mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging. 

Taking to its official X handle, Motorola confirmed its plans to launch the Motorola Razr 60 on May 28 at 12pm IST in India. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart and the Motorola India website are teasing the specifications of the new Motorola clamshell foldable smartphone ahead of its launch in the country. It will be available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky colour options. It will be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The global variant of the Motorola Razr 60 came in an additional Parfait Pink colourway and packed up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Motorola Razr 60 Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 runs Android 15 out of the box, and is confirmed to receive three major OS updates and four years of security updates. It has a 6.96-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) pOLED LTPO main display and a 3.63-inch (1,056 x 1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display. The outer screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset under the hood alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Razr 60 has a dual outward-facing camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It boasts a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is IP48-rated and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The India pricing of the Motorola Razr 60 is unknown at this moment. However, it has a starting price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) in the US.

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

Motorola, Motorola Razr 60, Motorola Razr 60 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Motorola Razr 60 Set to Launch in India Next Week; Specifications Revealed
Comment
