Vivo V60e First Impressions

The Vivo V60e is here and has interesting features. Check out the first impressions to know more about the device.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2025 17:07 IST
Vivo V60e First Impressions

The Vivo V60e price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

Highlights
  • The Vivo V60e packs a sleek and premium design
  • The smartphone comes with a 200-megapixel dual rear camera
  • The handset is loaded with a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W charging
Vivo V-series has always brought customers some interesting camera and design features. And with the Vivo V60e, the company has introduced a new set of features and specifications that make it stand out from the segment. The latest handset from the brand comes equipped with a sleek and premium design language, offers a quad-curved AMOLED display, a 200-megapixel rear camera, and more. More importantly, the latest smartphone from the brand comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model, Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. That being said, does it make sense to buy this new V-series smartphone from the company? I got the chance to use the device briefly, and here's what you need to know.

Sleek Design, Vibrant Display

The first thing you will notice about the device is the form factor. The handset is 7.49mm thick and weighs only 190 grams. This makes it sleek and lightweight when you hold it in your hands. The company has introduced two colour options: Elite Purple and Noble Gold. I got the former for review, and it sure looks premium when you hold it. The rounded edges are not uncomfortable, while the weight distribution is decent.

vivo v60e 2 Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e is available in two colour options: Elite Purple and Noble Gold.

 

The device also features an IP68/IP69 rating, a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, and Diamond Shield Glass, which surely gives some brownie points when it comes to durability. The right side of the device features volume controls and a power on/off button, while the left is blank. The top features an IR blaster, while the bottom features a SIM tray, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The rear panel offers a camera island on the left side that features two sensors, while the Aura Light is flush inside the rear panel for a seamless look. Design-wise, the Vivo V60e surely feels premium.

vivo v60e 6 Vivo V60e

The smartphone features volume controls and power on/off button on the right side, while the bottom offers USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM slot.

 

Coming to the display, the handset is loaded with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad curved AMOLED screen that offers a resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels. The handset also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 1,900nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ protection, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

I found the display to be good enough for indoor usage during the initial usage. The colours are bright and vibrant, while the blacks appear to be deep enough. The quad-curved part is subtle, and frankly, you will not even notice it at first glance. We will discuss this in our upcoming review, so stay tuned.

Cameras are Major Highlights

The major USP of the device lies in the camera department. Interestingly, this is the first Vivo smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera in this price segment. The phone is loaded with a 200-megapixel primary Samsung HP9 sensor with f/1.88 aperture, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device features a 50-megapixel eye autofocus camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

vivo v60e 4 Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e packs a 200-megapixel dual-rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The new smartphone offers special emphasis on portraits. The handset now offers portraits in four different focal lengths, including 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm. Moreover, it also features India's first AI festival portrait, which basically changes the background for a festive vibe. You also get the Four Season portraits, which are always fun to use.

Decent Specifications and AI Features

The latest Vivo V60e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, which is based on a 4nm process. The chipset also features a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The device packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset runs on Android 15, which is based on Funtouch OS 15. The company claims the phone will get three years of Android and five years of security updates. Moreover, you get a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

vivo v60e 3 Vivo V60e

The Vivo V60e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor.

 

The Vivo V60e also features a slew of AI features. You get AI Reflection Erase, image Expander, Erase 3.0, AI Enhance, and Four Season Portrait for the camera department. Apart from this, the handset also features AI features like Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript Assist, and more.

To conclude, the Vivo V60e seems to be a decent smartphone under the Rs. 30,000 price segment. The device offers a sleek design and a vibrant display. The cameras are surely the major highlights, though we have yet to test them out in various conditions. The specifications look decent, and so is the battery and fast charging speed. That said, in this price segment, the phone will get stiff competition with the likes of Realme 15 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and more.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Vivo V60e, Vivo V60e 5G, Vivo V60e 5G Price in India, Vivo V60e 5G Specifications, Vivo V60e Features, Vivo V60e launch in India, Vivo V60e Price, Vivo V60e Price in India, Vivo V60e Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more.
OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Vivo V60e First Impressions
