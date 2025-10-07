Vivo V60e, the Chinese smartphone maker's latest addition to the V60 series of smartphones, was launched in India on Tuesday. It is powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The phone is equipped with a dual-rear camera unit with AI imaging capabilities. On the front, it is equipped with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, which features the AI Aura Light Portrait functionality. It packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports fast charging. It is available in two colourways and multiple storage options.

Vivo V60e Price in India, Availability

Vivo V60e price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 31,999. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line option with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 33,999.

The phone is offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colourways. The Vivo V60e will be available in the country via the company's online store.

Vivo V60e Specifications, Features

The Vivo V60e runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It sports a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of local peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and Low Blue Light certifications. The screen also features Diamond Shield Glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo V60e carries a dual-rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel primary shooter, which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), 30x zoom, and 85mm portrait imaging. The main camera has been paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and an Aura Light, which can also be used as the LED flash.

On the front, it features a 50-megapixel Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie Camera with AI Aura Light Portrait support. The company said that it is India's first phone to be equipped with AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and Image Expander features.

The new handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The Vivo V60e supports NFC, IR Blaster, and a 360-degree Omnidirectional Antenna for connectivity. Vivo has introduced a suite of AI features like AI Captions, AI Erase 3.0, AI Smart Call Assistant, and Gemini. It is IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance as well.