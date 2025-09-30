Vivo V60e will launch in India soon as the latest addition to the V60 lineup, and the company has shared details about some of its specifications. It will come with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Vivo V60e is confirmed to debut an India-exclusive photography feature dubbed AI Festival Portrait. The handset will pack a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo V60e Specifications, Features

A microsite on the Vivo India website confirms that the V60e will be available in two colourways — Elite Purple and Noble Gold. It will come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Diamond Shield Glass on top. The handset is teased to be equipped with a quad curved display with minimal bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

It will run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, although chipset details are yet to be announced. Vivo has promised three Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates on the V60e.

The Vivo V60e is confirmed to come with several AI features that we also saw in the Vivo V60 (Review). For example, the AI Captions feature will help transcribe, translate, and summarise meetings in real time. There is also support for Gemini.

In the camera department, the Vivo V60e will feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and 30x zoom support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Vivo will also equip it with an Aura Light that can also double up as the LED flash. On the front, the handset is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with a 92-degree field-of-view (FoV).

Camera specifications of the Vivo V60e

Photo Credit: Vivo

Based on the teaser image, the handset closely resembles the Vivo V60, with a vertical pill-shaped rear camera deco at the top-left corner. The main camera will enable 85mm portraits on the Vivo V60e, as per the company.

Apart from this, it will also introduce AI Festival Portrait, adding warmth, glow, and festive lights to photos. Like the Vivo V60, the upcoming handset is confirmed to come with AI Four Season Portrait and Image Expander features.

The Vivo V60e will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. We can expect more features and specifications to be revealed closer to the launch of the Vivo V60e.

