Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V60e Confirmed to Launch in India With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery

Vivo says the AI Festival Portrait feature on the V60e will add warmth, glow, and festive lights to photos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 11:43 IST
Vivo V60e Confirmed to Launch in India With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Elite Purple (pictured) is one of the two colourways of the upcoming Vivo V60e

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo V60e will debut an India-exclusive AI Festival Portrait feature
  • The handset is confirmed to run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • It will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support
Advertisement

Vivo V60e will launch in India soon as the latest addition to the V60 lineup, and the company has shared details about some of its specifications. It will come with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Vivo V60e is confirmed to debut an India-exclusive photography feature dubbed AI Festival Portrait. The handset will pack a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo V60e Specifications, Features

microsite on the Vivo India website confirms that the V60e will be available in two colourways — Elite Purple and Noble Gold. It will come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Diamond Shield Glass on top. The handset is teased to be equipped with a quad curved display with minimal bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

It will run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, although chipset details are yet to be announced. Vivo has promised three Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates on the V60e.

The Vivo V60e is confirmed to come with several AI features that we also saw in the Vivo V60 (Review). For example, the AI Captions feature will help transcribe, translate, and summarise meetings in real time. There is also support for Gemini.

In the camera department, the Vivo V60e will feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and 30x zoom support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Vivo will also equip it with an Aura Light that can also double up as the LED flash. On the front, the handset is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with a 92-degree field-of-view (FoV).

vivo v60e camera Vivo V60e

Camera specifications of the Vivo V60e
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Based on the teaser image, the handset closely resembles the Vivo V60, with a vertical pill-shaped rear camera deco at the top-left corner. The main camera will enable 85mm portraits on the Vivo V60e, as per the company.

Apart from this, it will also introduce AI Festival Portrait, adding warmth, glow, and festive lights to photos. Like the Vivo V60, the upcoming handset is confirmed to come with AI Four Season Portrait and Image Expander features.

The Vivo V60e will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. We can expect more features and specifications to be revealed closer to the launch of the Vivo V60e.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V60e, Vivo V60e 5G Price in India, Vivo V60e Specifications, Vivo V60, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
ChatGPT Now Lets Users Shop Without Leaving the Chat Window With New Instant Checkout Feature
Silent Hill F Sells 1 Million Copies; Game Selling Faster Than Silent Hill 2 Remake, Says Konami

Related Stories

Vivo V60e Confirmed to Launch in India With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  4. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  5. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  6. Moto X70 Air to Launch Soon as Rival to Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  8. You Can Finally Share Live Photos and Motion Photos on WhatsApp
  9. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Alleged Hands-On Images Reveal Circular Camera Island, Curved Design
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With Exynos 2400 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Offers, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls for Minor ChatGPT Users, Lets Parents Link Accounts
  4. Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally
  5. Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android
  6. OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch
  7. Silent Hill F Sells 1 Million Copies; Game Selling Faster Than Silent Hill 2 Remake, Says Konami
  8. Vivo V60e Confirmed to Launch in India With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  9. ChatGPT Now Lets Users Shop Without Leaving the Chat Window With New Instant Checkout Feature
  10. Moto X70 Air Launch Timeline Confirmed; Could Rival iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Profile
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »