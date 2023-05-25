Technology News

Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?

On this week's episode of Orbital, we discuss the Motorola Edge 40's pros, cons and its alternatives while sharing our first impressions of the phone.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 May 2023 17:18 IST
Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?

The Edge 40 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 29,999 in India

Motorola Edge 40 is the latest smartphone under the price point of Rs. 30,000 in India. The phone packs some promising hardware for the price. The Motorola Edge 40 is the first smartphone in the new Edge series and comes with many segment-first features. The device takes on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Review), Nothing Phone (1) (Review) and Poco F5.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Siddharth Suvarna got together with resident smartphone expert Pranav Hegde — that's me — to discuss the new smartphone from Motorola. We discussed the phone's pros and cons and also recommended a few alternatives.

We start off with the price and storage configuration options of the Motorola Edge 40. The company has launched the device in India with a single storage configuration. The Edge 40 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 29,999 in India.

The handset has many highlight features. Starting off with the design, Hegde talks about the good in-hand feel that the Nebula Green colour option provides, which sports a vegan leather rear panel. There is also a PMMA acrylic variant, which comes in the Lunar Blue option. It is not just about the rear panel's materials as the Motorola Edge 40 also is quite thin and lightweight. The phone is also the most affordable smartphone currently in India to feature an IP68 rating.

We also discussed the phone's battery and performance unit. Despite having a thickness of only 7.61mm, the Motorola Edge 40 packs a 4,400mAh battery. The phone also features a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, which is a rebadged version of the Dimensity 1100 chipset. On paper, the performance unit looks impressive for the price but we will hold our verdict for the full review, where we will share our detailed analysis of the real-world performance.

The Motorola Edge 40 also offers a curved pOLED display. While most phones offer a 120Hz refresh rate display, the Motorola Edge 40 clearly has an edge with its 144Hz refresh rate panel. Another area where the phone's hardware looks promising is the camera system and its features. There is a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with support for autofocus. The Edge 40's primary camera has an f/1.47 aperture, which should help capture better lowlight images and offer creamy bokeh in portrait shots. More about this in the full review.

We end the podcast by discussing the clean Android 13-based MyUX software, which is also quite feature-rich and offers many productivity and security-focused features.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 40
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Dubai Set to Host World’s First ‘Bitcoin Tower’, Developer Shares Intricate Details
Alan Wake II Release Date Set for October 17, Gets Haunting Gameplay Trailer

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  2. Asus ZenFone 10 Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  3. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  4. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped: Check Here
  6. Vivo S17 Series Design, Key Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  7. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Will Launch in July With a Bigger Battery: Check Details
  9. OnePlus 12 Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: See Details
  10. Realme GT Neo 6 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Tipped for June 8, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds May Follow
  2. Meta Offers to Limit Use of Ad Data for Facebook Marketplace to Address Competition Concerns: UK Regulator
  3. Tesla Under Germany's Scanner After Report Says Firm Failed to Protect Data From Customers, Employees
  4. ChatGPT App for iOS Now Available in More Countries Including India: All Details
  5. Acer Swift Edge 16 With AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors, Wi-Fi 7 Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Lenovo Tab M9 With 9-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in June: All You Need to Know
  8. iPhone 15 Models Will Support Faster 15W Qi2 Wireless Charging Without MagSafe: Report
  9. Diablo IV Gets Horrific Live-Action Trailer Directed by Oscar-Winner Chloé Zhao
  10. Vivo Y36 With 6.64-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.