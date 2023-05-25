Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?

Motorola Edge 40 is the latest smartphone under the price point of Rs. 30,000 in India. The phone packs some promising hardware for the price. The Motorola Edge 40 is the first smartphone in the new Edge series and comes with many segment-first features. The device takes on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (Review), Nothing Phone (1) (Review) and Poco F5.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Siddharth Suvarna got together with resident smartphone expert Pranav Hegde — that's me — to discuss the new smartphone from Motorola. We discussed the phone's pros and cons and also recommended a few alternatives.

We start off with the price and storage configuration options of the Motorola Edge 40. The company has launched the device in India with a single storage configuration. The Edge 40 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 29,999 in India.

The handset has many highlight features. Starting off with the design, Hegde talks about the good in-hand feel that the Nebula Green colour option provides, which sports a vegan leather rear panel. There is also a PMMA acrylic variant, which comes in the Lunar Blue option. It is not just about the rear panel's materials as the Motorola Edge 40 also is quite thin and lightweight. The phone is also the most affordable smartphone currently in India to feature an IP68 rating.

We also discussed the phone's battery and performance unit. Despite having a thickness of only 7.61mm, the Motorola Edge 40 packs a 4,400mAh battery. The phone also features a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, which is a rebadged version of the Dimensity 1100 chipset. On paper, the performance unit looks impressive for the price but we will hold our verdict for the full review, where we will share our detailed analysis of the real-world performance.

The Motorola Edge 40 also offers a curved pOLED display. While most phones offer a 120Hz refresh rate display, the Motorola Edge 40 clearly has an edge with its 144Hz refresh rate panel. Another area where the phone's hardware looks promising is the camera system and its features. There is a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with support for autofocus. The Edge 40's primary camera has an f/1.47 aperture, which should help capture better lowlight images and offer creamy bokeh in portrait shots. More about this in the full review.

We end the podcast by discussing the clean Android 13-based MyUX software, which is also quite feature-rich and offers many productivity and security-focused features.

