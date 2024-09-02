Technology News
  • Ancient Viral Genomes in Glaciers Reveal Pathogens’ Climate Adaptation Over 41,000 Years

Ancient viral genomes in glaciers reveal how viruses adapted to Earth's changing climate over millennia.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2024 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Robert Bye

Researchers drilled into the glacier, collecting ice cores that represent nine distinct time intervals

Highlights
  • Viral genomes in glaciers show adaptation to Earth's climate changes
  • Study uncovers 1,705 ancient viruses from Tibet's Guliya Glacier
  • Viral evolution linked to climate shifts over 41,000 years
Glaciers have long served as nature's deep freezers, preserving the physical characteristics of past climates and the genetic blueprints of ancient life forms, including viruses. As the planet's climate continues to shift, scientists are increasingly looking to these frozen archives to understand how pathogens have historically responded to environmental changes. By studying viral genomes extracted from glacial ice, researchers from Ohio State University have uncovered how these ancient viruses adapted to Earth's fluctuating climate over the past 41,000 years.

A Glimpse into Ancient Viral Communities

The team, composed of microbiologists and paleoclimatologists such as Lonnie Thompson, Virginia Rich, Matthew Sullivan, and Ellen Mosley-Thompson, focused their efforts on the Guliya Glacier located on the Tibetan Plateau. This glacier is an invaluable resource, containing layers of ice that have captured the genetic material of viruses from different periods in Earth's history. The researchers drilled into the glacier, collecting ice cores that represent nine distinct time intervals spanning over 41,000 years. As highlighted in a study, published by The Conversation, by analysing the viral genomes within these samples, they were able to trace the evolution and adaptation of viral communities through three major cold-to-warm cycles.

Their analysis led to the recovery of 1,705 viral genomes, a discovery that significantly expands the known catalogue of ancient viruses preserved in glaciers. Remarkably, only about one-fourth of these viral species have any resemblance to the viruses previously identified in global metagenomic datasets. This suggests that many of the viruses found in the Guliya Glacier may have originated locally, highlighting the unique viral biodiversity of the region.

Viral Evolution and Climate Change

One of the study's key findings was the significant variation in viral communities between cold and warm climatic periods. For instance, the viral community from around 11,500 years ago, which coincides with the transition from the Last Glacial Stage to the Holocene, was found to be distinct from other periods. This indicates that the shifts in climate played a crucial role in shaping viral communities. Changes in wind patterns, temperature fluctuations, and other environmental factors likely influenced which viruses were preserved and how they evolved over time.

To delve deeper into these interactions, the researchers used computer models to compare the viral genomes with those of other microbes present in the same environment. They discovered that many of these ancient viruses frequently infected Flavobacterium, a type of bacteria commonly found in glacial environments. The study also found that the viruses carried auxiliary metabolic genes, which they likely stole from their bacterial hosts. These genes, related to essential metabolic functions such as the synthesis and breakdown of vitamins and amino acids, may have helped the viruses survive in the extreme conditions of the glacier by enhancing the fitness of their hosts.

Implications for Understanding Climate Change

This research offers a unique perspective on how life has responded to climatic changes over tens of thousands of years. By studying these ancient viral communities, scientists gain valuable insights into how viruses might continue to evolve in response to ongoing global climate change. The findings also underscore the importance of glaciers as repositories of Earth's climatic and biological history.

As glaciers continue to melt due to contemporary climate change, the preserved genetic material within them is at risk of being lost. This makes it all the more urgent to study these ancient records while they remain accessible. The work of Thompson, Rich, Sullivan, and Mosley-Thompson at Ohio State University highlights the critical role of glaciers in revealing the long-term interactions between climate and life on Earth.

Understanding how ancient viruses adapted to past climatic conditions can inform future research in both virology and climate science, offering a window into the potential challenges and changes that may arise as the planet's climate continues to evolve.

Further reading: Science, Climate change, viruses, Glacier Research, Paleoclimatology
