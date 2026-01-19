Technology News
Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula

Scientists have uncovered a massive and unusual iron-rich structure hidden inside the Ring Nebula, also known as Messier 57.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 17:32 IST
Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula

Photo Credit: Roger Wesson et al / MNRAS

Scientists discover massive iron-rich structure inside Ring Nebula using WEAVE telescope

Highlights
  • Ring Nebula lies about 2,600 light-years away from Lyra
  • Advanced WEAVE instrument enabled detailed chemical mapping
  • Discovery of a narrow, rod-shaped iron-rich structure cutting
Scientists found an unusual and enormous structure of iron hidden under the famed Ring Nebula, which is also known as Messier 57. It is a well-known planetary nebula that lies at a distance of about 2,600 light-years from the Lyra constellation. It glows as a shell of gas remaining behind the dying star, shedding its outer layers. It has been observed for years. However, the modern observations revealed a surprising new update than the previous one. This has been calculated by the instrument WEAVE mounted on the William Herschel telescope.

Finding of the matter inside the ring

According to Science Daily, this advanced imaging technique got the scientists to study the chemical matter through all the angles. This thorough view made it easy to detect the narrow, ironized rod shaped cloud that cuts through the region of this nebula.

This structure is so huge that it goes to a length of 500 times Pluto's orbit. It roughly has iron equivalent to the mass of Mars. In spite of the size, its origin is still a mystery.

Researchers have given many hypotheses including the possibility of the vapourised remnants of the rocky planet in it. However, there is insufficient data to prove this theory.

Rings Need More Insights

Lead author Dr. Roger Wesson and his team put emphasis on the fact that WEAVE has given a different perspective of the Nebula Ring that could not be studied before. This information highlights the power of new astronomical instruments and the idea of known cosmic objects can still have surprises that can give a challenge to the scientists.

Moving ahead, scientists have planned to have researches conducted in this regard to find the presence of other chemical elements in that structure. This could reveal the uniqueness of this discovery.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Ring Nebula, Enormous Iron-Rich, WEAVE, conducted
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula
