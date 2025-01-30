Technology News
Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Mission to Test Lunar Gravity Simulation

Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 mission will test lunar gravity simulation and NASA experiments on January 31.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2025 21:30 IST
Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin's New Shepard is expected to launch the NS-29 mission on January 31, 2025

Highlights
  • Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-29 launch set for Jan. 28, 2025
  • The mission includes NASA's lunar tech experiments
  • Lunar gravity is simulated for two minutes during the flight
Blue Origin's uncrewed New Shepard rocket is expected to launch its NS-29 mission on January 31, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. EST from Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission aims to test 30 experiments, primarily for NASA, which are designed to advance technologies for lunar exploration. The flight will include a unique manoeuvre that mimics lunar gravity, providing researchers with valuable data. This launch represents Blue Origin's first suborbital mission of the year, with a focus on innovations for the Artemis programme.

According to Blue Origin's mission overview

As reported by space.com, experiments on the NS-29 mission include 17 developed by NASA to address challenges associated with lunar exploration. The Electrostatic Dust Lofting experiment from NASA Kennedy Space Center will study the behaviour of lunar dust under ultraviolet light. Purdue University's FEMTA project will test a water-based microthruster for small satellites, while Honeybee Robotics' H-Bee experiment will examine how bubbles behave in thick liquids on the moon. Another study, LUCI, from NASA Glenn Research Center, will investigate material flammability under lunar gravity conditions.

Simulating Lunar Gravity During Flight

To simulate the moon's gravity, the New Shepard capsule will employ its reaction control thrusters to spin at approximately 11 revolutions per minute. This will generate conditions similar to the moon's one-sixth gravity for two minutes during the flight. These tests are expected to accelerate the development of equipment for planetary exploration and commercial missions.

Postcards and Public Engagement

Blue Origin's Club for the Future initiative will also send thousands of postcards from students into space, aiming to inspire interest in STEM fields.

The NS-29 flight is expected to last around 11 minutes, with the capsule and booster landing separately at the West Texas site. If conditions delay the launch, backup dates until January 31 have been allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

 

