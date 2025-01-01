Technology News
Could We Ever Retrieve Memories from a Dead Person's Brain? Neuroscientists Weigh In

Can memories from a deceased person be retrieved? Experts weigh in on the challenges

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 January 2025 22:56 IST
Could We Ever Retrieve Memories from a Dead Person's Brain? Neuroscientists Weigh In

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Milad Fakurian

Neuroscientists are exploring the complex possibility of retrieving memories from a deceased brain

The possibility of retrieving memories from a deceased person's brain is being explored by neuroscientists, though the process is considered highly complex and technically challenging. Efforts to understand memory storage in the brain have made significant progress, with scientists identifying engrams — physical traces of memories formed by groups of neurons. These discoveries have sparked curiosity about whether memories could be extracted post-mortem, but such advancements remain theoretical.

Memory Storage in the Brain

According to research published in Nature, engrams have been identified in the hippocampus, a region critical for memory formation. The process involves groups of neurons connected through synapses, with each engram storing fragments of a memory. Over time, these memories are consolidated and distributed across various brain regions. Don Arnold, a neuroscientist at the University of Southern California, noted that while engrams represent memory storage, they are not the memory itself, complicating potential retrieval.

Challenges in Retrieval

As per insights shared with Live Science, Charan Ranganath, director of the Memory and Plasticity Program at the University of California, Davis, explained that human memory is reconstructive. Unlike a static file, memory involves recalling fragments and filling gaps with interpretation. This dynamic nature adds to the challenge of recreating past events accurately. Memories tied to emotions or sensory details may be stored in different brain areas, further complicating the process.

Future Possibilities

While current technology is insufficient, advancements could theoretically allow the recreation of neural networks to simulate memories. However, this would require continuous brain scans over a person's lifetime to map memory formation and retrieval patterns. For now, experts agree that the memories of a person die with them, as no reliable method exists to extract or recreate their experiences.

 

Comments

neuroscience, memory retrieval, brain science, deceased person, engrams
