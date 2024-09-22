Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Severely Damage Ground Based Radio Telescopes, Says Study

Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Severely Damage Ground-Based Radio Telescopes, Says Study

Radio waves from Starlink satellites are hindering the work of astronomers and affecting astronomical discoveries.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 September 2024 08:00 IST
Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Severely Damage Ground-Based Radio Telescopes, Says Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ ELG21

The Starlink satellites are said to be creating substantial noise in the radio spectrum

Highlights
  • Starlink satellites hinder space observation with strong interference
  • Scientists struggle as SpaceX satellites disrupt radio telescopes
  • Increased Starlink satellites affect views of distant galaxies
Advertisement

Elon Musk's Starlink satellites are causing significant disruption for astronomers worldwide. Scientists from the Netherlands, particularly the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy (ASTRON), have reported that the growing network of Starlink satellites is interfering with radio waves used for vital space research. The satellites, designed to provide high-speed internet in remote areas across the globe, are blocking signals that allow astronomers to observe deep space objects, including black holes, exoplanets, and galaxies millions of light-years away.

Impact on Astronomical Research

According to Professor Jessica Dempsey, Director of ASTRON, the interference from Starlink's second-generation satellites (V2) is much stronger than the earlier versions. She highlighted that the electromagnetic radiation emitted by these satellites is up to 32 times stronger than what was detected from previous models, making it increasingly difficult for scientists to gather important data.

The satellites, currently orbiting Earth at around 550 kilometres above the surface, are creating substantial noise in the radio spectrum, blinding radio telescopes from capturing faint signals from space. This unintended interference is threatening the ability to explore and study distant cosmic phenomena.

Scientists Urge Action from SpaceX

There are currently over 6,400 Starlink satellites in orbit, with numbers expected to surpass 100,000 by 2030. This rapid growth has raised concerns among astronomers. Cees Bassa, lead author of a study on Starlink's effects, likened the radiation from the satellites to the brightness of the full Moon, drastically overpowering the faint stars astronomers aim to observe. Robert Massey, Deputy Executive Director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the UK, emphasised the urgency of addressing this issue, calling for SpaceX to take immediate action.

Astronomers suggest that simple steps, such as shielding the satellite batteries or improving the design to reduce radiation emissions, could significantly mitigate the interference. Without such measures, they warn that ground-based astronomy could face severe limitations, making it harder to study the universe.

Professor Dempsey noted that the situation is an existential threat to astronomical research if left unresolved. Scientists believe that as the largest satellite provider, SpaceX could set a precedent for responsible space operations.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Starlink, Telescopes, Science, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 16 Series Reportedly Easier to Repair Than Previous Generations Due to Three Key Changes
OTT Releases This Week: Agatha All Along, The Penguin, and More

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Severely Damage Ground-Based Radio Telescopes, Says Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Screens: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Launch Delayed to September 26 for Final Preparations
  2. Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Severely Damage Ground-Based Radio Telescopes, Says Study
  3. Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers
  4. WhatsApp Beta Introduces Feature to Block Messages From Unknown Accounts
  5. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays: Report
  6. Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Tipped, Company Teases Slim Display Bezels Ahead of Debut
  7. US SEC Intends to Seek Sanctions Against Elon Musk in Twitter Probe
  8. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options and Price Range in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Launch on September 26
  10. Hacker Uses Telegram Chatbots to Leak Data of Star Health Insurance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »