Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started last week, with attractive discounts across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, home appliances, earphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Laptops and accessories are getting discounts of up to 75 percent during the sale, and printers are the most heavily discounted category. Whether you're setting up a small home office or need one for college or office needs, now is an ideal time to invest in a reliable and affordable printer. However, with so many options available, choosing the right one can be challenging. In this article, we've curated a list ofthe best deals on printers priced below Rs. 10,000 available during the ongoing sale.

In the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, shoppers can get discounts on various types of printers from HP, Canon and Epson. Inkjet, ink tank, and laser printers are all available at reduced prices, and some models support printing, scanning, and copying. For instance, the HP Ink Advantage 4278 is currently priced at Rs. 6,999, down from its original price of Rs. 9,890. Similarly, the Epson Ecotank L130 printer is available for Rs. 9,299, instead of the actual price of Rs. 10,999.

Above the discounted prices, SBI credit card and EMI transactions are eligible for up to 10 percent instant discount. Buyers can also avail exchange offers on select items. There are coupon discounts and no-cost EMI options. Amazon Prime members will enjoy additional exclusive savings during the sale. Shoppers with Amazon ICICI credit cards can get extra offers as well.

Here is a curated list of the best deals on printers priced below Rs. 10,000. Before that, you can check out our top picks on top-loading washing machines available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Also, have a look at the best deals on TWS earphones and air conditioners.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Printers Priced Below Rs. 10,000

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link HP Smart Tank 529 Rs. 13,134 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now HP Ink Advantage 4278 Rs. 9,880 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now HP Ink Advantage 2878 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 5,599 Buy Now Canon PIXMA E477 Rs. 4,499 Rs. 6,355 Buy Now Pantum P2512W Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,100 Buy Now Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2730 Rs. 13,365 Rs.9,499 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.