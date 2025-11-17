Technology News
English Edition

Galactic Energy Ceres-1 Mission Fails to Reach Orbit in Rare Setback

Galactic Energy’s Ceres-1 rocket failed to reach orbit in November 2025 after its engine shut down early. The launch from Jiuquan carried three satellites that were lost.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 21:43 IST
Galactic Energy Ceres-1 Mission Fails to Reach Orbit in Rare Setback

Photo Credit: Galactic Energy

Galactic Energy’s second Ceres-1 rocket launches from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert on Dec 7, 2021.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ceres-1 fails in orbit attempt, losing three satellites
  • Only second failure in 22 Galactic Energy launches
  • Beijing firm pledges design fixes after rare setback
Advertisement

In November 2025, a private Chinese rocket mission terminated prematurely in space as Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 launcher shut down in its third and final stages. The launch of the rocket in the Jiuquan launch station with three satellites (two commercial Earth-observation satellites and one university research craft) did not successfully enter into orbit. Only the second of 22 Ceres-1 flights collapsed in this accident. Galactic Energy was a Beijing-based commercial launch company.

Galactic Energy and the Ceres-1 Rocket

According to media reports, Galactic Energy is one of the emerging private companies of China that deals with rockets. The four-stage solid-fuel Ceres-1, which was designed to launch small satellites, is its main launcher. The Ceres-1 is approximately 20 meters high, and it has the capability of launching approximately 400 kg into low Earth orbit. The rocket was first launched at the end of 2020 and had made approximately 22 launches, with approximately 20 successful launches by the end of 2025. It has deployed approximately 35 satellites to serve 16 commercial customers by the end of 2023.

Recent Launch Failure

On Nov. 9, 2025 (Nov. 10 local time), Galactic Energy's most recent Ceres-1 mission, which carried three tiny satellites, departed Jiuquan. The fourth-stage engine cut off too soon, but the first three stages operated as intended. All three satellites were lost as a result of this early cutoff, which stopped the spacecraft from entering orbit. Two commercial Jilin-1 Earth-observation satellites and a small Zhongbei University research satellite made up the payload. As it looks into what caused the failure, the company issued an official statement expressing regret and promising to "draw lessons from the mission setback and continue to optimize rocket design."

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galactic Energy, Ceres-1, China Rocket, launch failure, Jiuquan, Spaceflight, Satellites
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Valve to Reportedly Debut Its Next VR Headset, 'Steam Frame', This Week; Half Life 3 Announcement Rumoured
OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Galactic Energy Ceres-1 Mission Fails to Reach Orbit in Rare Setback
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  4. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  5. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  6. Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: iQOO Z10R, Oppo K13 5G, More
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover the Vast Greater Pleiades Complex with 3,000 Hidden Stars
  2. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Early Snapshot of Supernova Shock Wave Using ESO’s VLT
  3. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  4. SpaceX Sends Sentinel-6B to Orbit for Precision Sea-Level Tracking
  5. India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station
  6. Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series
  7. Nadu Center OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This JioHotstar Specials Tamil Series Online
  8. Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online
  9. Boron Arsenide Surpasses Diamond in Heat Conductivity, Paving Way for Advanced Electronics
  10. Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »