Galactic Energy Ceres-1 Mission Fails to Reach Orbit in Rare Setback

In November 2025, a private Chinese rocket mission terminated prematurely in space as Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 launcher shut down in its third and final stages. The launch of the rocket in the Jiuquan launch station with three satellites (two commercial Earth-observation satellites and one university research craft) did not successfully enter into orbit. Only the second of 22 Ceres-1 flights collapsed in this accident. Galactic Energy was a Beijing-based commercial launch company.

Galactic Energy and the Ceres-1 Rocket

According to media reports, Galactic Energy is one of the emerging private companies of China that deals with rockets. The four-stage solid-fuel Ceres-1, which was designed to launch small satellites, is its main launcher. The Ceres-1 is approximately 20 meters high, and it has the capability of launching approximately 400 kg into low Earth orbit. The rocket was first launched at the end of 2020 and had made approximately 22 launches, with approximately 20 successful launches by the end of 2025. It has deployed approximately 35 satellites to serve 16 commercial customers by the end of 2023.

Recent Launch Failure

On Nov. 9, 2025 (Nov. 10 local time), Galactic Energy's most recent Ceres-1 mission, which carried three tiny satellites, departed Jiuquan. The fourth-stage engine cut off too soon, but the first three stages operated as intended. All three satellites were lost as a result of this early cutoff, which stopped the spacecraft from entering orbit. Two commercial Jilin-1 Earth-observation satellites and a small Zhongbei University research satellite made up the payload. As it looks into what caused the failure, the company issued an official statement expressing regret and promising to "draw lessons from the mission setback and continue to optimize rocket design."