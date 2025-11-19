An incredible new image of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is showcasing the mysterious object's bright green coma and multiple tails, as well as a distant barred spiral galaxy way back in the background—all in one shot. The image, taken just before sunrise by astrophotographer Satoru Murata, was made using a 0.2-metre telescope to capture the comet's stunning characteristics. The picture showcases the comet's long ion tail, the stumpy returning portion of its anti-tail, and a series of small gas jets that are emitted due to intense heating by the sun.

Rare View of 3I/ATLAS Near Distant Galaxy Strengthens Evidence of Its Interstellar Origins

As per a recent report, Murata noted that seeing 3I/ATLAS aligned with the distant galaxy NGC 4691, around 70 million light-years away, strengthened the sense of observing a rare interstellar traveller. The comet's jets, caused by outgassing, also explain past rumours that the object had exploded, although experts clarified that these natural processes give only slight acceleration. The spacecraft-based observations from ESA have further helped refine the object's predicted path.

First spotted in late July, the comet—only the third known interstellar visitor to our solar system—is believed to have originated from a distant part of the Milky Way that's hidden behind bright stars and their dusty clouds. It recently swung around the far side of the sun, where it temporarily changed colour and suddenly flared brighter, compounding its mysterious behaviour. Even with these bizarre characteristics, most astronomers are convinced that it is nonetheless a natural comet.

Researchers dismissed fringe theories of alien origins, saying the object behaves exactly like a normal comet. Murata also reinforced this, noting its activity matches expected patterns.

3I/ATLAS will pass Earth safely at 270 million kilometres on December 19, as astronomers await new high-resolution NASA images.