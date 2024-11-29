Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is highly anticipated to be unveiled in the first half of next year. An exact launch date is still under wraps, but leaks about the series are doing rounds on the Internet. Most recently, the colour options of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ popped up on BlueSky. The duo is said to be available in five colourways. An earlier leak by analyst Ross Young suggested 'sparkling' colour options for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, however, the latest leak suggests the phone to offer pastel tones.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colour Options Tipped

Tipster Roland Quandt posted alleged images of original SIM card tray replacement parts of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ on BlueSky. The renders show that both models will be available in black, green, purple, blue, and white/silver colour options.

The latest leak indicates that Samsung is ditching the Yellow and Violet options from the Galaxy S24 portfolio in the new lineup. The South Korean brand launched this year's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Grey, and Onyx Black shades. It reserved Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange shades as online exclusives for the base and Plus variants.

Display analyst Ross Young previously suggested that the Galaxy S25 will be offered in moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green colourways. The Galaxy S25+ was said to be available in midnight black, moon night blue, silver shadow, sparking blue, and sparkling green finishes. The new leak by Roland Quandt, however, suggests pastel shades instead of sparkling colours.

The flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra was tipped to stick to Titanium-named options — titanium black, titanium blue, titanium grey, and titanium silver shades.

According to the analyst, the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be offered in three online exclusive colours — blue/black, coral red, and pink gold colours. Samsung could reserve titanium blue or black, titanium jade green, and titanium pink or silver online-exclusive shades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.