Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Captures Stunning Infrared Image of the Helix Nebula Eye of God

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a striking infrared image of the Helix Nebula, revealing glowing filaments and comet-like knots around a dead Sun-like star. The view offers a preview of how our own Sun may look billions of years from now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2026 23:00 IST
James Webb Captures Stunning Infrared Image of the Helix Nebula Eye of God

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, A. Pagan (STScI)

James Webb reveals Helix Nebula filaments, knots, previewing fate of Sun-like stars

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Webb reveals intricate filaments in the Helix Nebula
  • The image shows thousands of comet-like knots of gas
  • Nebula previews the Sun’s distant future
Advertisement

Scientists were able to capture a clear infrared image of the Helix Nebula, commonly known as the “Eye of God,” using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This glowing ring is what envelops a dead Sun-like star (turned white dwarf) located 650 light-years away. The image shows highlights such as filaments and bubble-like structures that some observers have likened to a “cosmic lava lamp,” giving a preview of our Sun's eventual death in glory.

Webb Reveals Nebula's Fiery Filaments

According to the reports, Webb's new infrared image reveals the Helix Nebula's structure in detail. The telescope's near-infrared camera captured thousands of glowing knots and pillar-like streamers of gas (sometimes called cometary knots) radiating from the nebula's inner ring. These fiery filaments form where stellar winds, fast, hot gas from the dying star, slam into cooler, slower shells of gas and dust ejected earlier in the star's life. In the image's colour scheme, blue marks the hottest gas near the star, yellow shows warm molecular gas, and red highlights the coolest, dust-rich regions.

The Fate of Sun-Like Stars

Our Sun will go through the same process in about 5 billion years' time, shedding its outer layers to become a white dwarf star. As NASA describes, the close-up image provided by the launch of the Webb Telescope tells us how “stars recycle their material back into the cosmos, seeding new stars and planets”. Essentially, the “Eye of God” above stands as a cosmic crystal ball in which the layers of gas illustrate the final sighs of a dying star, as well as the building blocks of brand-new stars and planets.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, Helix Nebula, Eye of God, planetary nebula, white dwarf
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Premium Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI, and More Brands
Samsung Galaxy S26+ Bags 3C Certification; Might Not Launch With Charging Upgrade

Related Stories

James Webb Captures Stunning Infrared Image of the Helix Nebula Eye of God
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15R Global Variant Arrives on Geekbench With These Specifications
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Hits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Motorola Signature With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Confirms Historic Artifacts Will Fly on Artemis II Moon Mission
  2. Hubble Reveals How Blue Straggler Stars Stay Young in Ancient Clusters
  3. NASA Tests New Wing Design That Could Transform Airliner Efficiency
  4. James Webb Captures Stunning Infrared Image of the Helix Nebula Eye of God
  5. Mark Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Action Thriller Online?
  6. Physicists Develop New Method to Detect Tiny Fluctuations in Spacetime
  7. Scientists Reveal Why Jupiter and Saturn’s Polar Weather Looks So Different
  8. Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Microsoft Paint Can Now Create AI-Generated Colouring Books, Notepad Updated With New Markdown Features
  10. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »