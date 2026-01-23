James Webb Captures Stunning Infrared Image of the Helix Nebula Eye of God

Scientists were able to capture a clear infrared image of the Helix Nebula, commonly known as the “Eye of God,” using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This glowing ring is what envelops a dead Sun-like star (turned white dwarf) located 650 light-years away. The image shows highlights such as filaments and bubble-like structures that some observers have likened to a “cosmic lava lamp,” giving a preview of our Sun's eventual death in glory.

Webb Reveals Nebula's Fiery Filaments

According to the reports, Webb's new infrared image reveals the Helix Nebula's structure in detail. The telescope's near-infrared camera captured thousands of glowing knots and pillar-like streamers of gas (sometimes called cometary knots) radiating from the nebula's inner ring. These fiery filaments form where stellar winds, fast, hot gas from the dying star, slam into cooler, slower shells of gas and dust ejected earlier in the star's life. In the image's colour scheme, blue marks the hottest gas near the star, yellow shows warm molecular gas, and red highlights the coolest, dust-rich regions.

The Fate of Sun-Like Stars

Our Sun will go through the same process in about 5 billion years' time, shedding its outer layers to become a white dwarf star. As NASA describes, the close-up image provided by the launch of the Webb Telescope tells us how “stars recycle their material back into the cosmos, seeding new stars and planets”. Essentially, the “Eye of God” above stands as a cosmic crystal ball in which the layers of gas illustrate the final sighs of a dying star, as well as the building blocks of brand-new stars and planets.